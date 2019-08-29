Want to treat the family to a special dinner soon? You don't have to rely on fast food for delicious dishes that will satisfy everyone.

Sure, dining on that cheeseburger or Chick-fil-A sandwich in the gentle chaos of a play room is enticing for many parents. But sometimes, we want a good, old fashioned experience, where you can sit down, order from a waiter ... and maybe even get dressed up.

To provide moms, dads, grandparents and other caregivers with a little solace, OpenTable curated a list of the country's 50 most kid-friendly restaurants in 2019. And many are not what they seem.

Among the 16 most-winning states (plus Washington, D.C.), New York and Florida ranked the highest — each state boasts seven kid-friendly restaurants on the list. Hawaii had the second most, with six restaurants on the list. California and South Carolina both had four.

A few of the winners were more popular chains, where even celebrities can be seen with their little ones.

Benihana, where Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis celebrated her daughter Jade's birthday last year, had multiple locations make the list. Other resort-friendly chains the like Hard Rock Cafe, Max Brenner, Rainforest Cafe and Carmine's also made the cut. Sugar Factory, which has a star-studded Instagram account featuring visits from the Kardashians and J.Lo, was also deemed a kid magnet.

But more surprising than any restaurant devoted to sugar were the kid-friendly restaurants that many might think to reserve only for date night.

Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, for example, was ranked as welcoming to all ages. With the Ramsays having just welcomed their fifth child, it's hard to imagine him turning away a wee one.

Another upscale Las Vegas restaurant owned by "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro, Buddy V's Ristorante, was voted as a family favorite, too. And Tavern on the Green, the timeless establishment in New York City's Central Park known for its luxurious decor and garden-like setting, also made the list.

To procure its 50 kid-friendly restaurants, OpenTable analyzed more than 12 million reviews by verified diners who use the digital platform. Over 30,000 restaurants were surveyed and the 50 with the most amount of "kid-friendly" or "child-friendly" rankings won.

So, before making that next birthday reservation, think about more than just the play set. The overall experience might surprise you.

Here are the top 50 kid-friendly restaurants in America: