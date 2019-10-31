Unicorns. Super heroes. Vampires. Guy Fieris?

Every year on Halloween night, millions of imaginary creatures flock to the streets to get candy or attend costume parties. For several years running, among those magical beings are hundreds (possibly thousands) of Guy Fieris. And no one is more excited about it than the Mayor of Flavortown himself.

Fieri has appreciated his fans' commitment to being him for Halloween for many seasons. So this year, the Food Network star created an official thread on Twitter to track and retweet his favorite spiky haired humans.

"Treat this tweet as the official chain for allllll those pics of you all dressed up as me for Halloween. I’ll be retweetin’ the best costumes from now ‘till the 31st," the celebrity chef posted Wednesday.

Jeeeeez everybody... we’ve got some GREAT costumes in here. They’re so good that the kind folks at @ErgoChefKnives are going to giveaway one of their amazing Santoku’s to the best of the best costumed “Guys.” Go follow em and get those submissions in before they pick a winner! — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) October 30, 2019

The photos swiftly came pouring in from fans across the country and beyond. There were men, women and children of all ages.

By Thursday afternoon, he'd received so many best-dressed "Guys," Fieri announced that Ergo Chef Knives would award a winner with a set of knives fit for a king (or mayor).

When it comes to culinary personalities, Fieri's is pretty flawless. While he is a mortal like most of us (we think), his enthusiastic persona and signature look have made him an ideal celebrity to mimic. All you need to do is get some blonde, spiky tips (hair dye or a wig), a bright bandana, a cool-yet-casual button down shirt with flames, and, of course, wear your sunglasses backwards.

Even other food stars, like Chrissy Teigen, wanna be Fieri — at least for one night.

Whether folks commit to dying their hair, go out and buy a ready-made "Governor of Tasteville" costume (yes, that's a thing) or just wear a swimsuit with Fieri's face on it, Fieri seems to be loving it all.

Fieri's fans might love chillaxing as much as the TV host but they take their outfits pretty seriously on Halloween.

They've mastered every detail.

Headin' out on a Flavortown roadtrip pic.twitter.com/ahICC2afb6 — RawBeautyKristi (@RawBeautyKristi) October 29, 2019

All types of people have taken it to the next level to honor their beloved Fieri.

This little “Guy” is the real deal‼️ https://t.co/4WBx5NoSRk — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) October 30, 2019

Should Fieri be watching his back?

Sliders in hand. We’re ready for Flavortown! pic.twitter.com/8afmqtK384 — Miranda Lyle Simonson (@mirandalyle) October 29, 2019

There might be a whole lot of Guys coming for you, Guy.