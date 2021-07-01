These 3 lemony treats are the perfect sweet gifts for friends and neighbors

On TODAY All Day's "Saucy," Anthony Contrino shares how to transform wonderfully aromatic Sorrento lemons into three sweet gifts for friends or family members you haven't seen in a while. First he bottles up a bright batch of limoncello. Then he makes little tartlets filled with fresh lemon curd topped with fresh raspberries. Finally, he makes a lemon and olive oil cake that's as dense as it moist.

Sorrento lemons are noticeably larger than your standard lemons — and they're less bitter and not as seedy. While you can use them in all the ways you'd normally use lemons, they are known for making the best limoncello. This three-ingredient liqueur is easy to make ahead (it takes two weeks to brew) and the reward for your patience is liquid gold.

When I was working in France, I truly fell in love with lemon curd. Now I dare you to find a better recipe than this one. You can make your own pastry tart shells, but the curd is just so good that store-bought shells work just fine.

I prefer the simplicity of a bundt cake over a complicated layer cake any day. The lemon and olive oil in the cake batter are both highlighted by the fragrant limoncello glaze. You might as well be enjoying a forkful of sunshine.