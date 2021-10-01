These 2 ooey-gooey grilled sandwiches are perfect for fall

Sandwiches may be a standard lunchtime pick, but that doesn’t mean they have to be boring. Take your midday meal up a notch — in both the flavor and fun department — by adding your sammie to a hot skillet. The result: Melty, gooey, next-level deliciousness.

Here, I’ve cooked up a Grilled PB & Fruit that’s naturally sweet and satisfying. And I’ve lightened up the beloved Monte Cristo sandwich. I may just be your new favorite lunch lady.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo sandwich Joy Bauer

This is the ultimate sweet and salty sammie — a delicious lightened up spin on the beloved classic Monte Cristo. It features ooey-gooey cheese, savory ham, and sweet, crunchy apple nestled between two slices of indulgent French toast. Tailor it to your health goals or taste buds by using egg whites to dilute calories and saturated fat; swap in sliced turkey for the ham, or gruyere cheese for the classic Swiss; feel free to skip the apple layer — or use honey mustard instead of Dijon for a sweeter experience. Eater’s choice!

Grilled PB & Fruit

This scrumptious sandwich is comprised of layers of toasty, golden bread, drippy peanut butter, and naturally sweet fruit of your choosing. Whether you opt for a creamy banana or bright and juicy grapes or berries, you’re in for a palate-pleasing adventure.

