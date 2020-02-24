These 2 comforting beef dishes will warm up any cold, wintry nights

Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, aka the Grill Dads, cook up perfectly seared steaks and saucy noodles with tender beef tips.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey

The Grill Dads, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, are joining TODAY to cook up a few of their favorite meaty recipes that are perfect for colder nights. They're showing us how to make tender beef tips with noodles and a reverse-seared New York strip steak.

Get The Recipe

Reverse-Seared Strip Steak with Garlic, Butter and Rosemary

Mark Anderson

Cooking steak low and slow, then searing it over high heat allows for a perfect finishing temperature on the beef. The butter bath creates a fantastic explosion of flavor, too.

Get The Recipe

Beef Tips with Noodles

Ryan Fey

This is the definition of comfort food. It's just what the soul wants on a cold and gloomy day. Warm, rich, buttery and earthy — this dish has it all.

If you like those meaty recipes, you should also try these:

Almost Grandma's Best Meatballs
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Almost Grandma's Best Meatballs

Anthony Michael Contrino
Kansas City Burnt Ends
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Kansas City Burnt Ends

Megan Day
Mark Anderson
Ryan Fey