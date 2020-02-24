These 2 comforting beef dishes will warm up any cold, wintry nights

The Grill Dads, Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey, are joining TODAY to cook up a few of their favorite meaty recipes that are perfect for colder nights. They're showing us how to make tender beef tips with noodles and a reverse-seared New York strip steak.

Cooking steak low and slow, then searing it over high heat allows for a perfect finishing temperature on the beef. The butter bath creates a fantastic explosion of flavor, too.

This is the definition of comfort food. It's just what the soul wants on a cold and gloomy day. Warm, rich, buttery and earthy — this dish has it all.

