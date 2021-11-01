These 12 Aldi finds are perfect for Thanksgiving and the holidays

Aldi has so many great finds year-round but November is one of their best months to score all the stuff you need to get ready for holiday entertaining on the cheap.

Just as we're saying goodbye to another Halloween, Aldi gave TODAY Food a look at their November offerings to usher in the holiday season which include some seriously yummy desserts, fun kits to do with the kids and of course some beverages for the adults that will surprise and delight.

(Just be careful with those mini tarts — it's hard to eat just one!)

Choceur Melting Chocolate Cocoa Snowman

Aldi

Hot chocolate bombs are all the rage, and this one is truly sweet. Just add the snowman to hot milk to enjoy white chocolate with chocolate drops that will warm you from the inside out!

Available starting November 5 for $1.99

Specially Selected Caramel Apple Blossoms

Aldi

This sweet pastry is filled with apples and topped with caramel for delicious taste of the season. Two blossoms come in the package.

Available starting November 17 for $2.99

Winternacht Stollen Bites

Aldi

If you're a fan of stollen, a traditional bread with fruit, these apple bites will have you celebrating the season. It's great as a gift or to just keep for yourself!

Available November 17 for $3.99

Benton’s Gingerbread House Kit

Aldi

This kit is all you need for a fun afternoon with a child or to just make something festive yourself. The kit includes candy treats for decorating, pre-made icing and pre-baked gingerbread.

Available November 24 for $7.85

Bake Shop 10″ Pumpkin Pie

Aldi

Don't tell grandma, but Aldi's pumpkin pie is even better than the one she brings. Set this on your Thanksgiving table for a traditional dessert that's always a crowd-pleaser.

Available November 17 for $5.89

Never Any! Whole Turkey

Aldi

Choose Aldi's private label brand for your turkey this Thanksgiving and you'll be getting a bird raised with no antibiotics. This turkey is sold frozen, so you can pop it in the freezer and check one more thing off your to-do list!

Available November 10 for $1.69 per pound.

Priano Turkey Cranberry or Bourbon Sweet Potato Ravioli

Aldi

These yummy squares of pasta dough are a whole Thanksgiving meal in one bite! Filled with a blend of slow roasted turkey, cranberries, stuffing and fine cheeses or you can also try the ones filled with a blend of bourbon, sweet potato and fine cheeses.

Available November 3 for $2.79

Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Kitchen 12″ Green Bean Casserole

Aldi

Green bean casserole, but make it pizza! This thin crust pie is topped with creamy mushroom sauce, green beans, onions, cheeses and fried onions for a big bite of yum.

Available November 3 for $4.79

Bake Shop Mini Tarts

Aldi

These little tarts come in pumpkin and pecan and provide just a bite or two of sweetness after a very savory holiday meal.

Available November 3 for $5.49

Choco Toffee Red Wine

Aldi

Chocolate and toffee meet red win in this delicious beverage guaranteed to become a holiday favorite at your home.

Available November 3 for $6.99

State of Brewing Winter Lager

Aldi

This lager with winter spices is best enjoyed with friends around a fire pit. Also pairs well with a Thanksgiving sandwich.

Available November 24 for $6.99

Shamrock Farms Pecan Pie Egg Nog

Aldi

It's that time of year again! This eggnog is sweet as pie and tastes great either spiked or solo.

Available November 3 for $3.49

