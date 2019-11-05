Chef Garrett Gooch, Executive Sous Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite Thanksgiving side dishes that pair perfectly with turkey. He shows us how to make a luscious butternut squash soup with apples and roasted beets with quinoa.

This soup skirts the line between sweet and savory in the most perfect way. Traditional dessert ingredients like honey, apples and vanilla bean play off the natural sweetness of the squash, while the aromatic onions and vegetable stock keep it grounded in a savory flavor profile.

I love this salad because it hits on all the textural and flavor elements you want in a great side dish. It has tender braised beets, crunchy quinoa, crumbly cheese and crunchy sunflower seeds. It's a little salty, slightly sweet and each bite keeps you coming back for more.

