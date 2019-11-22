United Plates of Thanksgiving: 52 recipes from 52 chefs across the country

From tropical fruit in Hawaii to fresh seafood in New England, and barbecue in the South to the hearty dishes of the Midwest, the flavors of the United States know no bounds — and that's especially apparent on Thanksgiving.

No matter where they are, everyone brings a taste of home to their Thanksgiving table — whether that's corn pudding from Indiana, green bean and lobster casserole from Massachusetts or mofongo stuffing from Puerto Rico. That's why this Thanksgiving, TODAY is bringing together 52 chefs from across the country to celebrate all the flavors of America with 52 dishes representing each of the states (plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico!).

Click on the state of your choice below to find its recipe. Chefs each have a connection to the state they are representing, even if it's not their hometown.