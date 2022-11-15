TODAY's Top Pie Bracket: Vote for your favorite Thanksgiving dessert

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so it's time to start menu planning. Now's the time to order (or buy) your turkey, take inventory of what's in your pantry and even start shopping. The turkey and its sides might take center stage on the big day, but equally as important are the desserts — specifically the pies.

While the appetizers and cocktails set the tone for the rest of the night, the pies close everything out on a sweet note.

So, when you're stuffed like a turkey, which pie are you asking for a slice of? Are you reaching for something super seasonal like pumpkin or sweet potato? Maybe something rich like pecan or chocolate cream? Or are you more in the mood for something fruity like apple, cherry or blueberry?

Enter: TODAY's Top Pie Bracket. We want you to vote on the pie that takes the cake. The apple of your pie. The one you only have pies for. The only thing you could possibly eat after second and third helpings of mac and cheese.

Each day, you'll pick which pie you prefer, and on Friday, we'll announce TODAY's Top Pie.

Cast your votes here:

Now, pick your pie recipe here: