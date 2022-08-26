Cooking on Thanksgiving can be a tiresome task for anyone, but if you're celebrating with a smaller crowd or simply want to take the "stressed" out of desserts — then ordering Thanksgiving dinner to go might be the best option.

According to a 2021 poll conducted by LendingTree, Americans hosting Thanksgiving dinner will spend $391.60 to feed the people around the table.

Not quite sure where to start? Here are 10 places to get Thanksgiving dinner to go.

10 places to get Thanksgiving dinner to go

Whole Foods

Looking to impress your family and friends with a whole lot less hassle? Whole Foods offers a full Thanksgiving menu whether you are serving just family, or the whole block. Classics like turkey and mashed potatoes are on the menu alongside specialty picks like macaroni and cheese and Brussels sprouts. Most items come pre-cooked and simply require some preheating before serving.

Bob Evans

A representative for Bob Evans Restaurants confirmed to TODAY Food that the American chain will once again be offering its famed Farmhouse Feast options — for all different group sizes — this holiday season. Thanksgiving Celebration Platters, which include turkey, dressing, cranberry relish, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, buttered corn and a dinner roll, will also be available.

Publix

Just in time for the holiday season, Publix Deli will be offering a variety of fully cooked dinner options. A representative for the grocer told TODAY that dinners will include turkey or ham options, with side dishes like old fashioned cornbread dressing, sweet potato casserole and harvest vegetable risotto. Prices are not yet available.

The Honey Baked Ham Co.

Skip the prep work altogether with a home cooked Honey Baked Ham Co Thanksgiving meal. Of course, there is juicy ham available, but the franchise also offers turkeys — Cajun, roasted or smoked — for $73.99. Combination packages of sides, like sweet potato soufflé, stuffing, green beans and gravy, are available too, because what's Thanksgiving without the fixings?

Boston Market

Let Boston Market put "a little joy on your table" this year with heat and serve style Thanksgiving meals offered buffet-style or as individually plated meals. Orders can be placed online for premium meals, which include three sides, for $15.49 per person or deluxe meals that have two sides for $13.99 per person. Mains include turkey, ham or chicken options, and both packages require a 10-person minimum order. A spokesperson for Boston Market shared its holiday menus are available from Oct. 24, 2022 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Buca di Beppo

Turkey, stuffing and all the fixings, plus dessert, are what makes the Thanksgiving feast offered by Buca di Beppo so special. 2022 availability hasn't been revealed yet, but thanks to the popularity of the pre-made meals in 2021, the company plans to unveil pre-made meals this year, too.

Williams Sonoma

Leave the guesswork to the professionals with a complete Thanksgiving menu (sold a la carte) from Williams Sonoma. A selection of whole turkeys, as well as turkey breasts, are available alongside side dishes like lobster mac and cheese ($119.95), stuffed potatoes ($59.95) and beef Wellington ($99.95). And don't forget the pecan pie!

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel wants to help you make Thanksgiving special, not stressful, which is why it offers "Heat-n-Serve" Thanksgiving meals that are ready to serve with two hours of prep time. Meal sizes are available for up to 10 people and include turkey and dressing with gravy, cranberry relish, turkey gravy, country green beans, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato casserole and dinner rolls. Prices start at $14 per person.

Omaha Steaks

Customize everything you want online and Thanksgiving will show up on your doorstep thanks to Omaha Steaks. A custom Thanksgiving meal for eight, which includes a choice of turkey breast or ham, three sides and two desserts starts at $274.40.

Harry & David

A gourmet turkey feast is just a click away thanks to Harry & David's ready-to-heat Thanksgiving meal, which includes a 10-pound turkey, apple sausage stuffing, black truffle and almond green beans, brown sugar sweet potatoes, pumpkin cheesecake, classic turkey gravy and sliced cranberry chutney for $249.99. Already set on the main course? Side dishes like Parmesan creamed spinach and acorn squash with maple glaze start at $39.99.