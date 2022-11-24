Pre-cooked ingredients for the win!

Chrissy Teigen shared one hack that saved her and her family tons of time (and sanity?) during their Thanksgiving Day prep.

The “Cravings” author, 36, shared that she used store-bought hard-boiled eggs that were already peeled to prepare a platter of deviled eggs.

“the year of cutting corners — I bought all my eggs boiled and peeled already and I will never not do this again. (Luna doesn’t like eggs yet),” Teigen tweeted Wednesday.

She shared a cute video of her daughter, Luna, 6, making a face as she separated the hard-boiled yolks from the whites.

Teigen also used a store-bought crust to make her sweet potato pie.

“more corner cutting — my sweet potato streusel pie with Marie Callender’s frozen crust,” she tweeted, sharing a photo of the filling and another pic of Luna posing with the finished product.

Thanksgiving will no doubt be a family affair for Teigen, husband John Legend, 43, and their children, Luna and 4-year-old Miles. It’s been an eventful year for the bunch, with Teigen revealing in August that she is pregnant.

“the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote on Instagram. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

Her August announcement came nearly two years after she and Legend experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020. Because of this experience, Teigen said she was nervous about publicly announcing her new pregnancy.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she wrote in her August Instagram post. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

While she hasn’t revealed the exact due date, it sounds like it isn’t long now.

In an Instagram post from mid-November, Teigen mentioned that she is “gonna try to rest a little and enjoy the last few weeks of two-kid life!”