26 easy appetizer ideas to make for Thanksgiving and the holidays

From light finger foods to easy appetizers, these recipes are the perfect lead for your holiday feasts.

Make butternut squash soup, roasted beets for Thanksgiving

Nov. 5, 201904:58
/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

One of the best parts of the holiday season (in addition to giving thanks and being with loved ones, of course), is the appetizers.

With plenty of family gatherings and dinners with friends, everyone needs to enter this wonderful time of year equipped with a few easy dishes to prep the tastebuds for the meals ahead. Whether you're hosting an intimate December dinner or going to a family member's for Thanksgiving, TODAY Food has rounded up some of our best Thanksgiving appetizers and holiday hors d'oeuvres.

From hot, cheesy dips for game day to elegant crostini and accessible finger foods for holiday dinners, these recipes will make everyone feel happy before the feast.

Crostini and bruschettas

Giada's Grappa-Poached Pear Crostini
Giadzy
Get The Recipe

Giada's Grappa-Poached Pear Crostini

Giada De Laurentiis

Crostini are the perfect thing to whip up when guests stop by. The poached pears soaked in Italian grappa are especially comforting as the weather gets cooler. They're easy to make and always delight a crowd.

Ina Garten's Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschetta
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Fig and Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Ina Garten

It's hard to beat the timeless pairing of earthy, sweet figs and fragrant goat cheese. Inspired by a restaurant in Provence, France, Ina Garten infuses this simple bruschetta with vanilla and orange zest.

Crostini with Ricotta, Brussels Sprouts and Maple Bacon
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Crostini with Ricotta, Brussels Sprouts and Maple Bacon

Bobby Flay

Tease the tastebuds for those roasted Brussels sprouts with Bobby Flay's inventive combination of creamy ricotta, Brussels and a decadent maple bacon.

Root Vegetable and Feta Bruschetta
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Root Vegetable and Feta Bruschetta

Stephanie Izard

Savor the season with hearty root vegetables. The layers of flavor from the caponata are simple but great, while the salty bacon and capers and sweet raisins provide a variety of textures.

Candied Bacon Breadsticks or Grissini
Hector Manuel Sanchez
Get The Recipe

Candied Bacon Breadsticks or Grissini

Elizabeth Heiskell

Candied bacon, or “pig candy” as Elizabeth Heiskell call it, is always a home run. She loves to keep the bacon strips whole, wrapped around crunchy breadsticks and stuffs them into a mint julep cup to make the perfect nibble for any cocktail.

Curtis Stone's Steak Crostini with Arugula Pesto
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Curtis Stone's Steak Crostini with Arugula Pesto

Curtis Stone

Curtis Stone's appetizer is savory, rich and yet has a delicate balance of crunch and bitter arugula. They're so tasty, don't be surprised if they're the first thing to go.

Cheeses

Party Pumpkin Cheese Ball
Get The Recipe

Party Pumpkin Cheese Ball

TODAY

Would it be a Thanksgiving party without a pumpkin party cheeseball. No, probably not. This festive cheese dish made with creamy smoked cheese is easier to make than one may think.

Martha Stewart's Baked Brie with Boozy Fruit Compote
Konstantin Kopachinsky / Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Baked Brie with Boozy Fruit Compote

Martha Stewart

A single show-stopping cheese — a gooey baked brie — is perfect for cocktail hour. Start with store-bought puff pastry (a great timesaver!) and roll in ground pecans, which add a nutty note to this mouth-watering appetizer.

Cheese Fondue
Courtesy Penguin Random House
Get The Recipe

Cheese Fondue

Dr. Kate Biberdorf

Wow guests with a fun platter of melty cheese they can use to dip an assortment of breads, crackers, pretzel bites or even veggies.

Big Festive Holiday Dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Big Festive Holiday Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell

"This dip is downright addictive — you just cannot stop eating it! I have never taken it to a party without at least three people requesting the recipe," Heiskell says of her holiday hit recipe.

Soups

Butternut Squash Soup
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Butternut Squash Soup

Garrett Gooch

This soup skirts the line between sweet and savory in the most perfect way. Traditional dessert ingredients like honey, apples and vanilla bean play off the natural sweetness of the squash, while the aromatic onions and vegetable stock keep it grounded in a savory flavor profile.

Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup with Labneh
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup with Labneh

Elena Besser

Fresh garlic, onions and ginger build the foundation of this nourishing sweet potato soup. The coconut milk brings richness, and the miso paste provides a well-rounded depth of flavor that can't be beat!

Carrot-Ginger Soup
Courtesy Ed Harris
Get The Recipe

Carrot-Ginger Soup

Ed Harris

In addition to being a gorgeous, festive dish, this sweet, earthy carrot soup is really healthy and will boost your guests up with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients before a heavy meal.

Charred Cauliflower Soup
Courtesy Ed Harris
Get The Recipe

Charred Cauliflower Soup

Ed Harris

Charring the cauliflower gives this creamy, luscious soup a wonderfully smoky flavor. It's easy to make and can even be made ahead of time and frozen so when it's time to entertain, all you need to do is heat it up and ladle it out.

Acorn Squash Soup with Parmesan and Herb Croutons
danny graham
Get The Recipe

Acorn Squash Soup with Parmesan and Herb Croutons

Roze Traore

A naturally sweet soup gets a salty touch from parmesan cheese and herbs. It's so comforting, impressive and only takes five minutes to prep (and 30 minutes to hit the table!).

Inventive vegetables and salads

Roasted Beets with Quinoa, Frisée and Queso Fresco
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Roasted Beets with Quinoa, Frisée and Queso Fresco

Garrett Gooch

This salad hits on all the textural and flavor elements you want in a great side dish. It has tender braised beets, crunchy quinoa, crumbly cheese and crunchy sunflower seeds. It's a little salty, slightly sweet and each bite keeps you coming back for more.

Sunny's Easy Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad
Rebekah Lowin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sunny's Easy Holiday Brussels Sprout Salad

Sunny Anderson

Sunny Anderson's Brussels sprout salad has the big flavors of the holidays — cranberries, pecans, rosemary, nutmeg — while still being fresh and light. It's a refreshing reprieve from all the heavy eating of the rest of the meal.

Bibb Lettuce and Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Feta and Walnuts
danny graham
Get The Recipe

Bibb Lettuce and Roasted Acorn Squash Salad with Feta and Walnuts

Roze Traore

A nourishing yet light salad, this easy side or main dish has protein-rich nuts, nutritious squash and a piquant vinaigrette that gently coats the tender greens.

Grilled Broccoli Caesar Salad
Karen Akunowicz
Get The Recipe

Grilled Broccoli Caesar Salad

Karen Akunowicz

Forget the romaine and make this incredible salad with charred broccoli bits. This non-traditional dish borrows ideas from three different countries. The Caesar salad was invented in Mexico, the migas (toasted seasoned bread) hails from Spain and the dressing has a dollop of Japanese miso in it.

Ina Garten's Kale Salad with Pancetta and Pecorino
Quentin Bacon / Cooking for Jeffrey by Ina Garten/Clarkson Potter/Publishers
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Kale Salad with Pancetta and Pecorino

Ina Garten

Hearty kale finely chopped, flecks of salty pancetta and sharp bites of pecorino cheese give this simple salad appetizer an inviting blast of savory flavors.

Finger foods (toothpicks are good, too)

Ina Garten's Perfect Potato Pancakes
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Perfect Potato Pancakes

Ina Garten

Potato pancakes are a favorite holiday dish of Ina Garten's husband Jeffrey. Her secret for the crispiest and creamiest ones is to combine both grated and mashed potatoes.

Brussels in Blankets
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Brussels in Blankets

Joy Bauer

These super sprouts are so cute, they're irresistible. The recipe can be a side dish or an appetizer, and it's a cinch to make — only three ingredients. The best way to get a picky eater to eat their vegetables? Wrap 'em in bacon!

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

Casey Barber

These crab-stuffed mushrooms may look totally decadent, but they're actually light and airy, which means they're an ideal way to start a holiday celebration. And don't be shy about making a big batch — even if they're just for you and your loved ones.

Mini Meatballs with Sweet-and-Sour BBQ Glaze
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Mini Meatballs with Sweet-and-Sour BBQ Glaze

Casey Barber

Packed with a little sweetness and a lot of punch, these adorable, bite-sized meatballs are fun to serve as a finger food (though some festive toothpicks might help cut back on saucy fingers).

Phyllo & Prosciutto Asparagus Cigars
Brandon Goodwin / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Phyllo & Prosciutto Asparagus Cigars

Ryan Scott

Flaky, crisp phyllo dough, tender asparagus with a cheesy, salty filling — this easy-to-make appetizer will definitely be a hit at any holiday dinner.

Twice-Baked Potato Bites
Daniel Krieger / The Laws of Cooking...and How to Break Them
Get The Recipe

Twice-Baked Potato Bites

Justin Warner

Who knew that the humble new potato could be turned into shell casing for a bullet of flavor? These little bombs of cheesy, buttery flavor are a great way to fuel up for the holiday season.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.