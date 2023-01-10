Thai green curry and Jamaican bread pudding bring the flavor to Veganuary

Chef, model and host of "The Black Vegan Cooking Show" on YouTube, Charlise Rookwood (aka VeganSoulicious) is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her Veganuary inspiration — Thai green curry with eggplant and Jamaican bread pudding — two recipes that deliver big on flavor and soul-satisfication.

Thai and Mauritian food are not that far apart so I totally gravitate towards Thai cuisine. Idli (aka rice cakes) are no longer just a South Indian favorite, they are loved and can be found just about anywhere in India. In Mauritius, we make these sweet but I have stolen the traditional recipe as it goes perfectly with this curry.

This traditional pudding recipe has been passed down through generations. My grandmother used to make it and then my father took over, and now I’ve put my VeganSoulicious spin on it.

