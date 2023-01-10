IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

How to refresh your beauty routine in 2023, according to Allure

Thai green curry and Jamaican bread pudding bring the flavor to Veganuary

Charlise Rookwood (aka VeganSoulicious), host of "The Black Vegan Cooking Show" shares vegan recipes for Thai green curry and Jamaican bread pudding.
By Charlise Rookwood

Chef, model and host of "The Black Vegan Cooking Show" on YouTube, Charlise Rookwood (aka VeganSoulicious) is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her Veganuary inspiration — Thai green curry with eggplant and Jamaican bread pudding — two recipes that deliver big on flavor and soul-satisfication.

Thai Green Curry With Eggplant and Rice Cakes
Charlise Rookwood
Get The Recipe

Thai Green Curry With Eggplant and Rice Cakes

Charlise Rookwood

Thai and Mauritian food are not that far apart so I totally gravitate towards Thai cuisine. Idli (aka rice cakes) are no longer just a South Indian favorite, they are loved and can be found just about anywhere in India. In Mauritius, we make these sweet but I have stolen the traditional recipe as it goes perfectly with this curry.

Jamaican Brioche Bread Pudding
Charlise Rookwood
Get The Recipe

Jamaican Brioche Bread Pudding

Charlise Rookwood

This traditional pudding recipe has been passed down through generations. My grandmother used to make it and then my father took over, and now I’ve put my VeganSoulicious spin on it.

If you like these flavor-packed vegan recipes, you should also try these:

Spicy and Crunchy Garlic Tofu (Kkanpoong Tofu)
Joanne Molinaro
Get The Recipe

Spicy and Crunchy Garlic Tofu (Kkanpoong Tofu)

Joanne Molinaro
Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls

Jenné Claiborne
Charlise Rookwood