Give your cookout a Thai twist with chicken satay and grilled steak salad

Chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Jet Tila is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of his favorite Asian-inspired grilling recipes. He shows us how to make Thai-style salad with marinated grilled beef and chicken satay skewers with peanut sauce.

"This recipe is a 2-for-1, meaning it's two recipes in one. It's a great marinade for any meat you like to slap on the grill — like steaks, pork chops, or even lamb chops," says Tila. "And it's a great Thai dressing that you can use on way more than just lettuces. You can use it on anything you would call a salad."

"This recipe is super fast and easy for summer cookouts. Kids also love these flavorful and easy-to-eat skewers."

