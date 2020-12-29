TGI Fridays gives 2020 the bird with new 'Cluck-It Bucket'

There's a general consensus that 2020 has been a rather dismal, exhausting year. And while gatherings and celebrations continue to look quite different this holiday season, TGI Fridays has given this difficult year a proper goodbye with a new bucket of chicken wings and fingers called the "Cluck-It Bucket".

The bucket, which goes for (of course) $20.20 is perfect for a pair of hungry chicken lovers and includes a choice of boneless wings, bone-in wings or chicken fingers.

The wing options come with celery sticks and a choice of sauce, and chicken fingers come with a side honey mustard dipping sauce. All three choices are served with a double order of seasoned fries.

These buckets come following a survey TGI Fridays conducted via Dynata, where they asked people how they felt about 2020. Not surprisingly, 52 percent of people said “exhausting” is an apt description for the year. Basically, a year they’d very much want to give the bird!

“From the pandemic to murder hornets to hanging chads…wait, that was 2000, not 2020…anyway, 2020 has been a bumpy ride for us all. We know people are ready for a fresh start,” said Sara Bittorf, TGI Fridays chief experience officer, in a statement. "However, there were positive highlights in 2020 for some people. In a recent survey, 72 percent of participants think 2020 was a gift in some way, which meant valued time with family, saving money, and learning new skills. The Cluck-It Bucket is our way of gifting Fridays’ fans with their favorite, shareable, chicken entrees, and celebrate the New Year in the comfort of their own home.”

The Cluck-It Buckets are available at participating locations now through Jan. 12, and only through online ordering. These buckets are not available via delivery.