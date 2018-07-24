share tweet pin email

Talk about a food delivery!

A group of Chick-fil-A employees got the surprise of a lifetime (or at least one little lifetime) as they were closing up for the night at their store in Stone Ridge, Texas, on July 17.

Upon hearing an urgent knock at the door, the workers inside who answered never suspected that just a few minutes later, a baby girl would be born in the restaurant.

"We not only deliver food, but we help deliver babies," the restaurant location posted to its Facebook page following the event. "This sweet little girl made her grand entrance last night at our very own location. Mommy and Baby are all doing well."

Robert Griffin, the baby's father, took to Facebook on Wednesday — the day after his daughter, Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin — was born.

The story has since gone viral — welcoming a myriad of praise and blessings for the couple's "little nugget" and has garnered more than 300,000 likes.

According to the post, the Griffins stopped at the local Chick-fil-A on their way to the hospital on Tuesday night. Robert's wife Falon Griffin (who Robert calls Maggie) was in active labor and they met in the restaurant's parking lot to drop off their older children with a friend before proceeding to University Hospital San Antonio. Falon desperately needed to use the restroom, so the staff opened its doors for her even though it was after 10 p.m.

By the time Robert packed his other kids in their friend's car and went into the restaurant to check on his wife, she was shouting from the bathroom.

"So there we were.....my wife and I in a tiny stall in the bathroom, and I could see the top of our little girls head crowning as maggie [Falon] was straddling the toilet," Robert wrote. "I told Maggie, 'sweetie, we are gonna have to do this right here, right now.'"

According to the new father's post, when Gracelyn was born the umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck twice, but Robert said he was "somehow able" to unwrap it. As the family waited for paramedics to arrive, they wrapped the newborn in warm, white towels from the Chick-fil-A kitchen. An ambulance arrived on the scene about 15 minutes after the baby girl was born.

The whole family then made their way to the hospital, where mother and Gracelyn recovered well.

"Our little nugget, Gracelyn Mae is the perfect addition to our family!!! We could not feel more blessed," Falon wrote on Facebook.

Robert told TODAY Food that his "wife did something amazingly spectacular and should be celebrated."

The franchise location not only offered the family a year of free food, but Gracelyn was given a keepsake birth certificate from Chick-fil-A and, when she's old enough, she'll be given the opportunity to start working at the chain.

When reached via email, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Food that “Chick-fil-A restaurants are all locally owned and operated. The offer [of a year of free food and a job] came directly from the local operator of the local restaurant and not Chick-fil-A, Inc.”