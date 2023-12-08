IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make Tex-Mex meatballs and Italian pork nachos for game day

What better way to watch the game than with mini meatballs and a plate of cheesy nachos?
/ Source: TODAY
By Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli

On this installment of the TODAY Food Loves Football series, Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito of critically acclaimed restaurant Don Angie in New York City are cooking up Philadelphia- and Dallas-inspired dishes. In honor of the Eagles, they're making nachos with classic Italian pork sandwich toppings. For the Cowboys, they're cooking up Tex-Mex meatballs with chorizo and chicken.

Italian Pork Sandwich Nachos
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Italian Pork Sandwich Nachos

Angie Rito

Nachos are, in our opinion, the best tailgating snack that there is! We decided to take inspiration from a famous Italian American sandwich found only in the Philadelphia area — the roast pork sandwich with broccoli rabe and provoline — and turn it into nachos. We’ve drawn in some classic nacho additions that also pair well with the pork, broccoli rabe and provolone, such as sour cream, scallions and pickled peppers.

Tex-Mex Meatballs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Tex-Mex Meatballs

Angie Rito

We love making all types of meatballs in general — they’re a great finger food! To us, the cuisine that stands out most in Dallas is Tex-Mex. We decided to develop a Tex-Mex meatball, drawing in flavors like Mexican chorizo, cumin and cotija cheese. The herbed yogurt and fresh herbs served alongside complement the spicy chorizo in the meatballs.

Angie Rito
Scott Tacinelli