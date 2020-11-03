Man kills teen McDonald's worker in 'random' shooting at drive-thru, police say

A Nevada man is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old McDonald's worker at the restaurant's drive-thru window in what police called a "random" attack.

Justin Michael Mullis, 24, of Winnemucca, was taken into custody Monday and faces a charge of open murder, the Elko Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The victim, Kylee Leniz, died Sunday night after Mullis walked up to the drive-thru window of a McDonald's in Elko in northeastern Nevada and fired through the window, striking the teen, police said.

Justin Michael Mullis is accused of firing through the drive-thru window of a McDonald's in Elko, killing 16-year-old Kylee Leniz. Elko Police Dept.

Mullis fled the scene on foot and was driven to the police station the following day by an acquaintance, police said.

"The investigation is ongoing however, the crime appears to be random and there is no known connection between Mullis and the victim," police said.

Leniz was a student at Elko High School, the school confirmed in a Facebook post, saying that counseling will be available for those who need it. People lined up outside the McDonald's with flowers and balloons, the Elko Daily Free Press reports.

“It is with a heavy heart that we lost one of our Elko employees and are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night," said Chris Kassity, the owner-operator of the Elko restaurant, in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the employee during this deeply difficult time."

Mullis remained in custody Tuesday. It wasn't clear if he has a lawyer.

This story originally appeared on NBC News.