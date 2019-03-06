Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 6, 2019, 7:01 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Taylor Swift is nearly 30 so, naturally, she's doling out several life lessons — 30 to be exact — about what she's learned over the last three decades — and some of them revolve around her favorite foods.

The superstar singer and songwriter told Elle she's always loved to cook but now that she's in full adult mode, she's perfected a few foolproof dinner party recipes. Because what else are one's 20s for if not to make mistakes, cook delicious pasta and win some Grammy Awards?

In Swift's pursuit of the ideal dinner party recipe, she noted three that she told the magazine she'll be making for life. Of course Swift draws inspiration from Ina Garten, who has won the adoration of millions of home cooks, including Jennifer Garner, who even created her own mock cooking show in the style of her Barefoot idol. She also looks to Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver for the types of meals that will satisfy everyone at the table — except maybe vegans, since the dishes all include meat.

Swift's favorite recipe of the Barefoot Contessa is her "Real Meatballs and Spaghetti."

"I just use packaged bread crumbs and only ground beef for meat," Swift noted about the recipe, which usually requires a mix of pork, veal and beef, as well as homemade white bread crumbs.

When she's in the mood for chicken, Swift looks to Lawson, who has proven time and again she's a whiz with how to make the perfect poultry. Swift likes to make Lawson’s Mughlai Chicken, an Indian-inspired dish that uses moist chicken thighs along with warm spices like cinnamon, cardamom, ginger and garam masala, with a creamy balance of yogurt and buttery almond slivers.

Another one of Swift's swear-by chicken recipes is Jamie Oliver’s Chicken Fajitas with Molé Sauce, because when is Mexican food ever not a crowd pleaser? Oliver's molé, a tomato-based sauce with chipotle, chocolate and cinnamon, is easy to make and ideal for a large crowd of hungry celebrities.

In addition to her go-to recipes, Swift also shared some top-secret culinary tips. For example, she's learned how to make some killer cocktails: Pimm's cups, Aperol spritzes, old-fashioneds and mojitos, specifically.

"Getting a garlic crusher is a whole game changer," she also advised. "I also learned how to immediately calculate Celsius to Fahrenheit in my head. (Which is what I’m pretty sure the internet would call a 'weird flex.')"

In lesson 26, Swift shared that she likes to make "countdowns" for things she's excited about. "Sometimes we can get overwhelmed in the now, and it’s good to get some perspective that life will always go on, to better things," the star said.

On that note, we're beginning the countdown until dinner.

Meatballs, anyone?