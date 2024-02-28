Taylor Swift has gone from pop star to Pop-Tarts.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says the “Cruel Summer” singer whipped up homemade Pop-Tarts for some of his team’s players this past season.

Reid says Swift, whose romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dominated headlines this past season, seamlessly "fit in" with the team.

“She’s so grounded for who she is,” Reid told "PFT Live" co-hosts Chris Simms and Mike Florio in an interview on Feb. 27.

“I mentioned somewhere that since the queen (Queen Elizabeth) has passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world. But she handles it. I think it’s a great escape for her where she can come in, and she sincerely enjoys the games.”

“And kind of behind the scenes, she fit in. She didn't even know she was doing this, I don't think. She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts,” Reid said.

Reid, who has known Swift and her parents for years, said she knew the old adage that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.

“So it was over. She knew right where to go,” he said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Erick W. Rasco / Getty Images

Reid didn’t get his hands on any of her treats, though.

“She didn’t give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn’t give me one,” he said.

There just might be something to Swift cooking up treats.

In December, former NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar said he joined her and Kelce for a pregame gathering, noting the singer, who has her own recipe for chai sugar cookies, prepped Kelce for his work on the field with her own work in the kitchen.

“Taylor is so nice,” he told WQAM radio in Miami. “She comes in by herself and she’s so cool. She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal.”