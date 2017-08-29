Drink to this! Target has a new line of $5 wine

share tweet pin email

Just in time for your Labor Day festivities, Target will begin selling a new line of super inexpensive wine.

The announcement comes as the budget-friendly chain debuts all sorts of new brands, mainly in the home and style aisles. But now your wine fridge can get in on the action, too. The new line, which features five wine blends carefully crafted with premium California-grown grapes, is called California Roots — and it only costs $5 a bottle.

Target Target has a new line of $5 wine

According to a press release, you’ll be able to buy the vino during your routine Target run beginning September 3. It’ll be available nationwide at over 1,100 stores.

“We think [guests are] going to love California Roots,” Jeff Burt, senior vice president of food and beverage, said in a statement. “These wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”

The line will include five different varietals:

Chardonnay: lush tropical fruit flavors and a bright finish that pairs well with artisanal cheeses and freshly baked bread

Pinot Grigio: vibrant citrus and tropical fruit flavors that go well with salads and fresh fish

Moscato: creamy peach and melon flavors that’ll be a good accent for freshly picked berries

Cabernet Sauvignon: juicy cherry flavors and hints of oak perfect for steak

Red Blend: smooth berry and cherry flavors with hints of spice, pairing well with wild mushroom pasta and grilled vegetables

This new line will definitely give some competition to Trader Joe’s famous Two-Buck Chuck, the shockingly good, yet inexpensive wine we’ve bought on many occasions for those casual nights in.

Target lists the wine, beer and adult beverage market as one of its fastest-growing categories. And at only $5 bottle, we can only imagine the fan club California Roots will form.