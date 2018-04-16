share tweet pin email

An pricey burger that's making waves isn't just a meal — it may truly cause sheer panic among some unsuspecting diners.

Bull City Burger and Brewery in Durham, North Carolina, is a daredevil diner's dream, especially during the month of April, because right now they're serving up a burger topped with a crispy, crunchy tarantula.

Our Pimento Cheese Sammy may not be what you think of when you think grilled cheese, but it should be. #NationalGrilledCheeseDay (try it with the pickles) pic.twitter.com/4B76wFxXOv — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 12, 2018

The Southern establishment that prides itself on serving pasture-raised meats, is offering savory eats from around the world for the entire month to celebrate different cultures, while inviting patrons to expand their palates ... if they have the stomach to do it.

Some of the meats are a bit more familiar than spider. There's turkey, boar, bison, alligator, duck, rabbit and even rocky mountain oysters. While others are just waiting to take tastebuds on a truly wild ride, like python, camel, ostrich, reindeer, elk, caribou and, yes, more bugs.

The signature item that's really causing some food fright is the tarantula burger, which is actually only available by winning a lottery at the restaurant (there are fewer than 20 burgers available). The tarantula burger features a pasture-raised beef patty, topped with one oven-roasted tarantula and a spicy chili sauce. It's served with with fries for $30. Who knew tarantulas were so expensive?! They're considered a delicacy in Cambodia and are becoming increasingly hard to find throughout the country.

As for the lottery, big edible bugs are actually in short supply as Bull City Burger noted, "Some meats are extremely limited and some are very expensive."

Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it's David D's turn to give it a shot!



David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. ï¸ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

Some tweeters appear to be experienced critter crunchers and claim that they are all for eating tarantulas as a delicacy, or even by the bag.

I'd eat that in a heart beat. Good to know that I don't have to fly to Cambodia to eat tarantulas.....although it would be cheating for this challenege since I would eat half a bag of them. — Kevin Huang (@ionnuke) April 13, 2018

Others are curious about the texture and taste.

Is it crunchy or does it have gooey innards? — Nicole Jones (@NicoleSJones) April 14, 2018

One burger taster wrote that each bite tasted different, but that it was slightly bitter overall.

And one tweeter was kind enough to worry about the tarantula's well-being ... but, strangely enough, not the cow's!

Do you get dead tarantulas or how do you kill them first? — Alison Jean (@alisonJEEZ) April 13, 2018

And yet another (and many others across social media) is heading for the hills.

While this creepy-crawly burger may have customers either craving or cringing, bug proteins have been an appreciated source of nutrients and protein for years, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy entomophagy (the practice of eating insects), whether it's by getting buzzed on bee cocktails or snacking on protein bars made with cricket flour.

Chef David George Gordon, the Seattle-based author of "Eat-A-Bug Cookbook," previously told TODAY that his specialty happens to be scorpion kabobs and orzo with cricket nymphs. Gordon lightens the queasy factor by comparing insects to "their aquatic cousins": shrimp, crab and crawfish. Fried, toasted or roasted, many bugs just taste like airy, crispy bites with a similar texture to Cheetos. Of course, you may wind up with a tiny leg or two caught in your teeth.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Here are Bobby Flay's secrets for making the best burger ever Play Video - 1:09 Here are Bobby Flay's secrets for making the best burger ever Play Video - 1:09

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations predicts edible insects will become more widely accepted as the population grows to approximately 9 billion people by 2050.

The organization's research showed many edible insects contain high quality protein, vitamins and amino acids, and that they also require far less feed than livestock (crickets need six times less feed than cattle). Harvesting insects also has a better ecological impact, since it emits less greenhouse gases.

But is eating bugs known for their toxic bites and stings even safe?

"They're completely safe to eat," Halcyon Derks, manager at Bull City Burger and Brewery, told TODAY Food via email. "They're flash frozen to them to kill them and then oven baked."