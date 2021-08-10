Take s'mores to the next level with these decadent desserts

Gesine Bullock-Prado and Anne Burrell are going head-to-head in a s'mores showdown. The chefs are joining TODAY to share their campfire-inspired creations and compete to see who makes the superior s'mores-inspired dessert. Bullock-Prado shows us how to make an over-the-top s'mores ice cream cake and Burrell demonstrates how to prepare a toasted marshmallow-topped chocolate pudding pie.

I love this recipe because it uses the preformed shape of a tub of ice cream to make a truly stunning dessert. With some filling, pressing, freezing and topping, the result is a decadent ice cream cake with all that good s'mores flavor.

This amazing, eye-catching pie will be sure to have guests asking if they can have s'more. It incorporates all the elements of the classic campfire treat into a rich, decadent pie that's impossible to resist.

