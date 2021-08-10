IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Take s'mores to the next level with these decadent desserts

Chefs Anne Burrell and Gesine Bullock Prado compete for s'mores superiority.

Make s'mores without the campfire using these recipes

Aug. 10, 202104:39
/ Source: TODAY
By Gesine Bullock-Prado and Anne Burrell

Gesine Bullock-Prado and Anne Burrell are going head-to-head in a s'mores showdown. The chefs are joining TODAY to share their campfire-inspired creations and compete to see who makes the superior s'mores-inspired dessert. Bullock-Prado shows us how to make an over-the-top s'mores ice cream cake and Burrell demonstrates how to prepare a toasted marshmallow-topped chocolate pudding pie.

S'mores Ice Cream Cake
Courtesy Ray Prado
I love this recipe because it uses the preformed shape of a tub of ice cream to make a truly stunning dessert. With some filling, pressing, freezing and topping, the result is a decadent ice cream cake with all that good s'mores flavor.

S'mores Chocolate Cream Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
This amazing, eye-catching pie will be sure to have guests asking if they can have s'more. It incorporates all the elements of the classic campfire treat into a rich, decadent pie that's impossible to resist.

If you like those s'more-style recipes, you should also try these:

S'mores Mess
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri's Grilled S'mores Popcorn
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
