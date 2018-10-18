Take your tailgate over the top with Thai chili wings, pulled-pork nachos and more

Chefs Ryan Scott and Jet Tila go head-to-head with spicy chicken wings, meaty chili, zesty Italian subs and smoky pulled pork nachos.
by Ryan Scott and Jet Tila / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Chefs Jet Tila and Ryan Scott are celebrating this week's Sunday Night game with the next installment of the TODAY Food Loves Football series. Chef Tila cooks up Kansas City-inspired pulled pork over cheesy nachos and Thai-style chicken wings for the Chiefs. Chef Scott shows us how to make Cincinnati-style chili and meaty sub sandwiches for the Bengals.

Cincinnati recipes:

Get The Recipe

Pulled Pork Nachos

Jet Tila

"I love this recipe because proves you can have a great version of pulled pork without a smoker," says Tila. "The juicy, shredded pork makes the perfect topping for cheesy nachos."

Get The Recipe

Spicy Thai Chicken Wings

Jet Tila

"Sweet Thai chili sauce and garlicky sriracha add spicy Asian flavor to these crispy chicken wings."

Kansas City eats:

Get The Recipe

Cincinnati-Style Chili

Ryan Scott

"It doesn't get any more convenient for tailgating than eating chili and corn chips straight out of the bag," says Scott. "But, if you have a comfy seat to watch the game, serving chili over spaghetti is the way to go."

Get The Recipe

Baked Hot Italian Subs

Ryan Scott

"I love a good sub! The balance of acidity from the olives and pepperoncini with the richness of the fatty meats and cheese is perfection."

If you like those game-day recipes, you should also try these:

Tandoori Chicken Wings
M.C. Suhocki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Tandoori Chicken Wings

Martha Stewart
Fish Tacos with Creamy Chipotle Cabbage Slaw
Nathan Congleton
Get The Recipe

Fish Tacos with Creamy Chipotle Cabbage Slaw

Daphne Oz

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today