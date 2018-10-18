Take your tailgate over the top with Thai chili wings, pulled-pork nachos and more

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chefs Jet Tila and Ryan Scott are celebrating this week's Sunday Night game with the next installment of the TODAY Food Loves Football series. Chef Tila cooks up Kansas City-inspired pulled pork over cheesy nachos and Thai-style chicken wings for the Chiefs. Chef Scott shows us how to make Cincinnati-style chili and meaty sub sandwiches for the Bengals.

Cincinnati recipes:

"I love this recipe because proves you can have a great version of pulled pork without a smoker," says Tila. "The juicy, shredded pork makes the perfect topping for cheesy nachos."

"Sweet Thai chili sauce and garlicky sriracha add spicy Asian flavor to these crispy chicken wings."

Kansas City eats:

"It doesn't get any more convenient for tailgating than eating chili and corn chips straight out of the bag," says Scott. "But, if you have a comfy seat to watch the game, serving chili over spaghetti is the way to go."

"I love a good sub! The balance of acidity from the olives and pepperoncini with the richness of the fatty meats and cheese is perfection."

