In honor of this week's Sunday Night matchup, chef Christan Willis is cooking up football-friendly recipes inspired by the Colts and Chiefs. She shows us how to make cheesy totchos smothered with chili and Kansas City-style pulled pork tacos.

I love the sweet and slightly spicy barbecue sauce that is a staple to Kansas City. These tacos are great for game-day because you can cook the pork overnight and easily assemble them in no time.

Chili is the ultimate topping when it comes to game-day food. I put it on everything from hot dogs to burgers to nachos. I take my nachos to the next level by using tater tots instead of tortilla chips. It makes this delicious dish even more comforting, perfect for the cold weather and watching the game.

