Do game day right with jalapeño chicken, cheesy grits, potato skins and crab dip

Former Top Chef contestants Tre Wilcox and Jennifer Carroll are competing once again for recipe superiority. This time they're going head-to-head to celebrate the next installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series.

They're cooking up tasty tailgating recipes for the Thursday Night Football Cowboys vs. Redskins game. Wilcox is whipping up spicy, pan seared chicken and cheesy chipotle grits for Dallas, and Carroll is cooking a crispy crab- and chorizo-filled pastry ring and crab loaded potato skins for Washington.

Dallas Dishes:

Spicy jalapeños, herbaceous cilantro and zesty lime juice turn plain chicken into a flavor filled sensation.

These spice grits feature three kinds of peppers: smoky chipotles, smooth poblanos and crisp red bell peppers. It's a flavor trifecta!

Washington Recipes:

Crispy on the outside and oozing with sweet crab and spicy, smoky chorizo on the inside, this is the best crab appetizer ever!

I love crispy potatoes with toppings, dips and gravies. They are my weakness! This classic appetizer goes to the next level with sweet crab and Old Bay seasoning.

