/ Source: TODAY
By Jason Santos and Jyll Everman

On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, chefs Jason Santos and Jyll Everman are going head to head with their best recipes to enjoy while watching Sunday Night Football. Chef Santos is preparing meatloaf sliders and Buffalo cauliflower bites for the New England Patriots. Chef Everman is making beer brat Reuben sliders and pigs in a blanket with cheesy dipping sauce for the Green Bay Packers.

New England Eats

Smashed Meatloaf Sliders

Jason Santos

"I love sliders and I love meatloaf so it's only natural that I would combine the two of them together," says Santos. "I added in my favorite condiments — barbecue sauce and mayonnaise — then spiced it all up some slight heat from pepper jack cheese and gave the whole thing an awesome crunch with corn chips."

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Jason Santos

"This recipe is great because it's a simple upgrade to the usual tailgating finger food. You still get the spicy flavor, crispy crunch and creamy sauce you want from a wing, but with a healthier twist."

Green Bay Bites

Beer Brat Reuben Sliders

Jyll Everman

"I love this recipe because it combines the traditional Reuben flavors with a touch of melty Wisconsin cheese," says Everman.

Brats in a Blanket

Jyll Everman

"Spicy mustard, hearty sausages and boozy cheese sauce make these bites absolutely irresistible."

