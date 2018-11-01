Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Jason Santos and Jyll Everman

On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, chefs Jason Santos and Jyll Everman are going head to head with their best recipes to enjoy while watching Sunday Night Football. Chef Santos is preparing meatloaf sliders and Buffalo cauliflower bites for the New England Patriots. Chef Everman is making beer brat Reuben sliders and pigs in a blanket with cheesy dipping sauce for the Green Bay Packers.

New England Eats

"I love sliders and I love meatloaf so it's only natural that I would combine the two of them together," says Santos. "I added in my favorite condiments — barbecue sauce and mayonnaise — then spiced it all up some slight heat from pepper jack cheese and gave the whole thing an awesome crunch with corn chips."

"This recipe is great because it's a simple upgrade to the usual tailgating finger food. You still get the spicy flavor, crispy crunch and creamy sauce you want from a wing, but with a healthier twist."

Green Bay Bites

"I love this recipe because it combines the traditional Reuben flavors with a touch of melty Wisconsin cheese," says Everman.

"Spicy mustard, hearty sausages and boozy cheese sauce make these bites absolutely irresistible."

