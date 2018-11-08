Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Elizabeth Heiskell

Elizabeth Heiskell of the Debutante Farmer is cooking up a game day feast for the latest installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series. This week's Sunday Night Football game pits the Dallas Cowboys against the Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles. To celebrate this all-star match up, Heiskell shows us how to make honey-cider brown butter chicken wings, bacon-infused onion dip and festive sugar cookies decorated to celebrate your favorite team.

"Don't bother with a dainty drizzle for this recipe, just slather the heck out of it," says Heiskell. "There's no such thing as adding too much of this irresistible sauce."

"This dip is reminiscent of the French onion dip in a plastic tub that we used to have at parties when I was growing up."

"A lovely cookie, personalized with royal icing, is a detail your guests won't soon forget."

