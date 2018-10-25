Crispy fried chicken vs. crispy fish sandwiches: Which will you make for game day?

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Siri Daly and Alon Shaya

On this week's installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series chef Alon Shaya and TODAY Food contributor Siri Daly are cooking up a game-day feast for the Sunday Night Football game. Chef Shaya is cooking up spiced fried chicken and creamy hummus for the New Orleans Saints. Siri shows us how to prepare crispy fish sandwiches and chipped beef dip for the Minnesota Vikings.

Saints snacks:

"The combination of skimming the skins when boiling, plus the whipping of the hummus in the food processor makes this the most creamy hummus you've tasted!" says Shaya.

"Zesty za'atar spice adds extra depth to this already spicy and crispy fried chicken."

Vikings recipes:

"Fried walleye always comes to mind when I think of Minnesota comfort food," says Siri. "As the official fish of the great state where I grew up, it's a staple at many restaurants but more importantly to me, something my mom often made. Whether you eat it in a sandwich or serve it alongside wild rice for dinner, it's the perfect game-day food."

"Just one bite of this luscious cream cheese and salty chopped beef dip is enough to transport me back to the Midwest."

