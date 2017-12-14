Food

Over-the-top tailgate: Brunch burgers, braised bratwurst and potato salad

TODAY

Chef and restaurateur Matt Abdoo is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to coach us through the next installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series. This week's Thursday Night Football game has the Denver Broncos going head-to-head with the Indianapolis Colts. In honor of each team, Abdoo is whipping up great game day recipes.

Make mile-high burgers, bratwurst with sauerkraut for Thursday Night Football

He's making egg-topped brunch burgers with creamy potato salad for the Broncos and braised bratwursts with beer mustard and sauerkraut for the Colts.

Colts Cuisine:

Bratwursts with Beer Mustard and Sauerkraut
Matt Abdoo's Bratwursts with Beer Mustard and Sauerkraut
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
The beer mustard adds a great spicy kick to the brats, and the brats just give me that game day warm comfort that I love while watching football!

Denver Dishes:

Mile-High Brunch Burgers
Matt Abdoo's Mile High Bronco Brunch Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Legend says that Western omelets, also called Denver omelets, originated in Denver, and of course any excuse to put an egg on a burger, I'm in!

Classic Potato Salad
Barbecue Sauce Potato Salad with Egg and Onions
Alamy
Potato salad is fast, easy and goes great with burgers or any tailgate food!

