Over-the-top tailgate: Brunch burgers, braised bratwurst and potato salad

share tweet pin email

Chef and restaurateur Matt Abdoo is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to coach us through the next installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series. This week's Thursday Night Football game has the Denver Broncos going head-to-head with the Indianapolis Colts. In honor of each team, Abdoo is whipping up great game day recipes.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Make mile-high burgers, bratwurst with sauerkraut for Thursday Night Football Play Video - 2:59 Make mile-high burgers, bratwurst with sauerkraut for Thursday Night Football Play Video - 2:59

He's making egg-topped brunch burgers with creamy potato salad for the Broncos and braised bratwursts with beer mustard and sauerkraut for the Colts.

Colts Cuisine:

The beer mustard adds a great spicy kick to the brats, and the brats just give me that game day warm comfort that I love while watching football!

Denver Dishes:

Legend says that Western omelets, also called Denver omelets, originated in Denver, and of course any excuse to put an egg on a burger, I'm in!

Potato salad is fast, easy and goes great with burgers or any tailgate food!

If you like those great game-day recipes, you should also try these: