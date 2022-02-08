Taco Bell is adding 3 new items to its menu

You probably already have your go-to, late-night order from Taco Bell that you rarely stray from. But the fast-food chain is throwing a wrench — er, taco — in your plans by releasing three all-new menu items this week. Will they be tempting enough to try?

First up, Taco Bell will be adding a Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos to its menu for a limited time beginning Feb. 10. (You'll recall Doritos unleashed that new mashup flavor back in December.) As this year marks a decade since the first Doritos Locos Taco made it onto the Taco Bell menu, it feels like a rather appropriate way to celebrate.

The new Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos has a crunchy taco shell made of Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips and comes loaded with fillings like seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Taco Bell's Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos. Taco Bell

Another new menu item is the Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos, which feels right on trend with the never-ending fast-food fried chicken sandwich wars. It’s a soft tortilla filled with crispy chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk then rolled in a crispy tortilla chip coating, then topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes.

Taco Bell's Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada. Taco Bell

The final menu addition is the Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada. This is also served on a warm flour tortilla and filled with crispy chicken, but this one comes grilled and wrapped up to go. But while the other two new menu items are available nationally, the tortada is only on a test run in Sacramento, California, for now.

Taco Bell may be known for its tacos, but the chain has recently tried expanding its options: In 2021, it added chicken wings and breakfast burritos to the menu. Still no word on the return of the Mexican Pizza, though.