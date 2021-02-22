Taco Bell joins chicken sandwich wars with Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

Life is full of hard decisions, but whether to go for the taco or the chicken sandwich is no longer one of them — at least at Taco Bell, which just announced it will be coming out with a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco. Starting next month, Taco Bell is throwing its tortilla into the ring to join the chicken sandwich wars with its new menu item.

Debuting March 11 at participating restaurants, the sandwich taco will include an piece of all-white chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk and fried with a crunchy tortilla chip coating that's served in a puffy bread that shaped like a taco. The crispy concoction is then topped with a creamy chipotle sauce. There's also a spicy version that includes jalapeño slices on top.

This sandwich-taco hybrid, priced at $2.49, will only be available at select locations in Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina, but a nationwide rollout is expected later this year. The addition comes after Taco Bell removed some items from its menu during the pandemic last year, then later brought back some fan-favorites like Nacho Fries in time for the holidays. (Still no Mexican Pizza to be found, though.)

The chicken sandwich wars have been going strong with Wendy's Jalapeño Popper Sandwich giving Popeyes, KFC and Chick-fil-A a run for their money, and Burger King will be debuting its Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwich later this year. Taco Bell has a little bit of experience in this arena with its Naked Chicken Chalupa featuring crispy chicken shaped into a shell filled with traditional toppings like lettuce and cheese.

McDonald's plans to launch not one but three new chicken sandwiches on Wednesday, and will even be luring the public in with some swag. But whether that will be enough to outshine the creative combination of sandwich-plus-taco remains to be seen.