Taco Bell is shelling out free tacos to vaccinated people today — but only in this state

Vaccinated Californians can score a free taco at Taco Bell locations across the state on Tuesday.

The Southern California-based fast-food chain announced that California residents who shows their COVID-19 vaccine card at participating locations can receive a free seasoned beef Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco. Customers need to have only received one dose of the coronavirus vaccines to be eligible for the freebie.

The giveaway comes as part of the state's Vax for the Win incentive program, which is encouraging customers to get vaccinated and stay safe as California fully reopens.

"It's been a tough year, and we are all ready to put COVID-19 behind us," said Mark King, the CEO of Taco Bell, in a press release. "We are thrilled to do our part and give back to our home state with something everyone knows and loves to celebrate those who have made the decision to get vaccinated."

Taco Bell has offered free tacos several times during the pandemic. In March 2020, the chain turned its headquarters into a drive-thru that offered on-the-go meals to first responders. At the same time, the company also gave away free Doritos Locos Tacos and donated nearly $5.5 million to No Kid Hungry.

In California, more than 70% of adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The state has offered incentives like free food, discounted sports merchandise, lottery prizes and chances to win vacations in an effort to increase vaccination rates. The state fully reopened its economy on June 15.

Around the country, private businesses have offered a wide range of edible incentives encouraging customers to get vaccinated, including free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme. Earlier this month, Anheuser-Busch announced that if the United States reaches its goal of having 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4, it would offer a complementary beer to all people over the age of 21.

