Taco Bell employee saves man passed out in drive-thru

A worker at a Clarksville, Tennessee, location of Taco Bell should definitely win employee of the month after she saved a man who had passed out in the drive-thru line.

WSMV, an NBC affiliate in Middle Tennessee, reported that the employee, Sonja Frazier, first noticed something was wrong when the line at the window was getting long, which led her to discover the man passed out in his car.

“That’s when I tried to find a pulse because I noticed when we got him out, his ears, lips, fingertips, everything was blue,” she told the TV station.

"I found a pulse, but it was real vague," Frazier told another local outlet, Clarksville Now.

She told WSMV that she pulled the man into the parking lot and performed CPR for several minutes until first responders got there.

“I started CPR until the fire truck came. It seemed like it took a while,” Frazier continued to Clarksville Now. “I pulled his jaw down. He gasped. I kept talking to him. I asked (my co-worker) to see if he had a license so I could call him by name. I kept calling him by his last name and talking to him.”

Sonja Frazier in an interview with an NBC affiliate after saving a man by performing CPR in the parking lot of the Taco Bell where she works. WSMV

Frazier added to WSMV that after the man finally grabbed onto one of the fireman’s arms, she “went and smoked a cigarette and cried like a baby.”

Frazier told WSMV that she had spoken with the man she’d saved on Facebook.

“He reached out to me and told me he was OK and that I saved his life, and he didn’t know how to repay me, and I told him that was payment enough, to know that he was OK,” she said.

According to WSMV, Frazier previously worked in health care and said this is the third time she’s had to do CPR at work. She recommended people get certified like she did, just in case.

Frazier normally works the night shift but was scheduled a few hours early last Wednesday. She had only been there about 40 minutes when they discovered the unconscious man.

“We’re placed in certain situations for a reason,” she told the outlet. “I do believe I was there for a reason.”