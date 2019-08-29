All good things must come to an end, apparently. For Taco Bell, that means getting rid of some of its most popular menu items to make way for a few new additions this fall.

This week, the chain announced it would be axing several dishes, including tacos, quesadillas and more, in a blog post titled "Out with the old. In with the new."

The Taco Bell Doritos Cool Ranch taco IS HERE! http://t.co/oR1UHoIl — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 13, 2013

According to the chain, the following items will no longer be available after Sept. 12, 2019:

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chips & Salsa

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker Taco

Cool Ranch Tacos

Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

This is a major change for Taco Bell fans as some of these menu items have been around for a very, very long time. The Double Decker, for example, was launched in 2011, as was the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito. The Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos, Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller and Cool Ranch Tacos have both been on the menu since 2013. The Cool Ranch Taco basically catapulted Taco Bell into the fast-food pop culture stratosphere.

Streamlining the menu and eliminating some tried-and-true favorites is all part of the brand’s attempt to highlight new bestsellers and combo meals. “It’s kind of like our version of decluttering a closet,” explains the blog post. "Sometimes it’s good to get outside of your comfort zone and spice things up a bit.”

Still, this extreme menu makeover has already caught many fans of the taco chain off guard. Social media is already mourning the loss of the iconic menu favorites.

My two go tos have always been Nachos Bell Grande & DD Tacos! Oh well guess there’s less of a reason to make a run to the border! — J.A.G. (@JustAGu02412060) August 29, 2019

@tacobell TOOK AWAY THE CHIPOTLE CHICKEN GRILLER AND THE POWER MENU BURRITO AND I’M NOT OK pic.twitter.com/phtUcriMGx — Lauren Siren (@LaurenESiren) August 29, 2019

If taco bell gets rid of the fiery doritos locos tacos, they for sure lost me as a customer /: — evie (@eviemarieee) August 29, 2019

RIP Double Decker taco. The only thing that made the hard taco easy to eat. pic.twitter.com/5l6vXhjhEJ — Samhain1313 (@Samhain1313) August 29, 2019

Of course, secret menu items always exist at restaurants — if you know how to ask for them.

So while some of these items may never be seen again on a big menu display after September 12, it might just be possible to ask an employee to wrap a soft taco around a hard shell and recreate a lost favorite.

Hey, it’s something.

While many people have already fallen in love with the chain's new nacho fries and Taco Bell's limited-edition fried chicken taco shells, we're not sure about this whole streamlining thing.

RIP cool and zesty Doritos Locos Cool Ranch tacos.