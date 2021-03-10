Taco Bell is bringing back the Quesalupa after a 5-year hiatus

As life continues to look rather unfamiliar, Taco Bell is serving up nostalgia — crispy, cheesy nostalgia.

Taco Bell's Quesalupa, which is making its return for the first time since 2016, is a crispy chalupa shell made with a blend of melted pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses. Inside that puffy shell is seasoned beef, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and sour cream. As its name suggests, it is a quesadilla-chalupa hybrid. It's also an easily customizable item for vegetarians who can switch out the beef for black beans.

Don't forget the hot sauce! Taco Bell

The returning Quesalupa is an update of the original, with even more cheese in the double-layered shell — 50% more — because after the year we’ve all had, who wouldn't want extra cheese?

The Quesalupa will be available nationwide March 11, but Taco Bell Rewards members are getting a first crack at it on March 10. It will be available for $2.99 a la carte or $6.99 for a combo which includes a Quesalupa, two crunchy tacos and a large drink. But be sure to act quickly: A representative for Taco Bell told TODAY Food the item is back for a limited time, while supplies last.

“Behind the scenes in our Test Kitchen, my team is constantly hard at work ideating on how to enhance the food experience for our guests,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, in a statement to media. “Our customers raved about the cheese filled Chalupa shell in its first debut, so when the Quesalupa began its return journey back to our nationwide menus, we knew we needed to perfect that cheesy experience - one that will be consistent for every guest and every bite.”

That cheese-pull, though. Taco Bell

TODAY had the opportunity to taste the new Quesalupa and it was just the cheesy, nostalgic goodness that was promised. While the fillings are essentially the basics one may get in many similar items, that puffy shell and cocoon of crispy cheese around that seasoned beef, sour cream, and more cheese, make it extra indulgent.

The Quesalupa began as a limited regional release in 2015 and was so popular, it was released nationwide in 2016.

In 2020, like many other fast-food chains, Taco Bell trimmed down its menu, removing many fan-favorites. There was so much outrage, a petition was created to save the Mexican Pizza. While Mexican Pizza has yet to make its grand return, other vegetarian favorites, such as Nacho Fries, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and Spicy Potato Soft Tacos, have made their way back to the menu in recent months, so we're still holding out hope.