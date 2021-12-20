Taco Bell is wishing its fans a happy 2022 by launching Crispy Chicken Wings nationwide. These new golden crispy wings will be available beginning January 6 — and each order comes with five fried and juicy chicken wings coated in Mexican queso seasoning and served with spicy ranch dipping sauce.

Unfortunately, there’s a catch. These chicken wings will only be available for one week. So if you are intrigued by this new menu item, you won’t want to waste any time .

Also joining the menu is a Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa, which is available in a variety of meat or plant-based protein options and comes with a creamy chipotle sauce. There’s also a new Beefy Melt Burrito and Fiesta Veggie Burrito, which are made with a flour tortilla filled with either seasoned beef or savory black beans. Pair these with the new Island Berry Freeze, which comes in Wild Strawberry or Blue Raspberry, and has a swirl of tropical cream . Because who can’t use a bit of the tropics in the middle of winter?

While the chicken wings will be available for one week, beginning January 6, all the other new items will be available beginning January 23 for a limited time, while supplies last.

Taco Bell has made a lot of news the last few years for phasing out menu favorites like the Fiery Doritos Tacos. They did make some menu additions to soften the blow though, and ultimately brought back some beloved options, like Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. More recently, they also rolled out a new breakfast menu.

As fried chicken has been a hot item in fast food the last few years, it’s fair to say these new chicken wings will be well received. If only they were sticking around a while longer!

Related: