Sweetgreen CEO criticized after blaming obesity for COVID-19 deaths

Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman is facing backlash online after sharing a LinkedIn post that downplayed the importance of coronavirus vaccines and other mitigation strategies and instead claimed that "health mandates" could help end the pandemic.

While the LinkedIn post was removed, it was captured on the Wayback Machine, an Internet archive that stores website data. In the post, Neman wrote that "no vaccine or mask will save" people from the coronavirus, though he did note that he himself has been vaccinated, and suggested the idea of "health mandates" and taxes on things like processed food and refined sugar to "pay for the impact of the pandemic."

"Is there an underlying problem that perhaps we have not given enough attention to? Is there another way to think about how we tackle “healthcare” by addressing the root cause?," asked Neman. "... Our best bet is to learn how to best live with (coronavirus) and focus on overall health vs preventing infection."

Neman's post also said that "78% of hospitalizations due to COVID are (in) Obese and Overweight people." However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 73% of Americans are overweight, and over 40% are classified as obese.

Sweetgreen did not respond to a request for comment from TODAY Food.

The backlash to Neman's post was swift, with many criticizing the CEO for being privileged and highlighting the hypocrisy of selling meals that are too expensive for many people to consume regularly.

Virtually everyone needs better access to fresher, more nutritionally dense food, more money to buy it, more leisure time to prepare it, better knowledge of what they’re eating and how to cook it. Let me know when Sweetgreen pivots to address literally any of those things — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) September 1, 2021

Sweetgreen CEO Jonathan Neman wrote a LinkedIn post that he THOUGHT would start a conversation about how we should think about health & attack the root causes.



Because in Silicon Valley nothing says let’s discuss the social determinants of health like a CEO selling $15 salads. pic.twitter.com/tGaMEVjDr6 — Devita Davison (@DevitaDavison) September 2, 2021

Maya Feller, a registered dietitian based in New York City, said that Neman's comments ignore the complexity of health.

"It is so complicated and multifactoral ... There's systemic reasons why people don't have access to safe, affordable, nutritious foods," Feller said. "It is so narrow for us to think that if we have everybody eating a salad that all of a sudden, everything's going to be OK. ... It's incredibly narrow to say that food is the way out."

Dear Sweetgreen CEO:

I heard you think masks and vaccines won't save us but salads will.

I agree.

They worked really well on measles and polio. — Renee Libby 🇺🇸 (@ReneeAlida) September 1, 2021

Ethics Hack: Don’t use a deadly pandemic as a marketing tool for overpriced salads. — James Pennington (@oblio88) September 2, 2021

Some on social media pointed out that salad toppings like dressings, nuts and cheese can lead to the meal having more fat or calories than a fast-food meal.

Sweetgreen salads have more fat than a Big Mac so motorcycle jacket can step off — Matt Saunders (@mattsaunders) September 1, 2021

Feller said that there are concrete ways Neman could encourage healthy eating among those who aren't regularly eating at Sweetgreen, but those methods aren't as simple as sharing a post on LinkedIn or building another location of the salad chain.

Oh, well then I'm SURE he donates salads to food desert and low-income communities and financially supports many other direct community programs for health and nutrition. I'm sure he's not just rich mansplaining 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — seamirac1979 (@seamirac1979) September 1, 2021

1. Does Sweetgreen take EBT?

2. You can make a much cheaper salad from scratch or a salad lot from the grocery store.

3. Salads are NOT a substitute for vaccines! https://t.co/e4nVAkopgC — Jennie Brown Hakim, B.A. UCLA (@JennieBH) September 2, 2021

"He could go into a community and say 'How can I serve you, what can my company do to help you?' and that's really where these conversations have to start," Feller said, recounting a project she had seen in New York City where an organization worked with a Brooklyn neighborhood to develop a community garden where residents chose what crops were planted. "They planted things that the kids thought were delicious, so now they're actually serving the community, as opposed to someone from the outside coming in and saying 'We think this is what's best for you.'"

Related: