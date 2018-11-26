Get the latest from TODAY

By JJ Johnson

Chef JJ Johnson is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to bake up his favorite pies recipes — both sweet and savory! He shows us how to make a silky-smooth chocolate mousse pie and a hearty short rib pie with vegetables.

In the spirit of the holidays, JJ is working with the No Kid Hungry campaign to help end childhood hunger. These recipes can easily be doubled so you can serve your family a delicious meal and donate one to a family in need.

Short Rib Pie

JJ Johnson

"I love the surprise of serving a savory pie," says Johnson. "The flaky crust pairs so perfectly with the filling of tender meat, aromatic vegetables and flavorful gravy."

Chocolate Mousse Pie

JJ Johnson

"Mousse pie is the best because it's basically all chocolate! The whipped cream lightens the texture of the rich chocolate, which means you'll have room for a second slice."

