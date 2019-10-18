Get the latest from TODAY

By Angie Mar

Chef Angie Mar of The Beatrice Inn in New York City is dropping into to the TODAY studios to share a few of her favorite sweet and savory pie recipes from her new cookbook, "Butcher and Beast: Mastering the Art of Meat: A Cookbook," short rib and apple pie with sage.

Beef Short-Rib Pie
Angie Mar

Savory pies are near and dear to my heart, reminding me of trips to London with my mother, who would let me eat pasties while we walked the old streets in between church and museum visits. At the time, I didn't know anything about beef suet crust, of course — I just knew British meat pies were the best thing I'd ever had the pleasure of eating. Now, I like to make this version on very cold nights, when it feels exceptionally rich and comforting.

Apple, Brown Butter and Sage Pie with Winnimere Cheese
Angie Mar

When I was growing up, my family made apple pie and, without fail, my mother would melt a piece of American cheese over the top before serving it à la mode. As strange as it sounds, I loved the interplay of the sweet-tart-molten-frozen elements, and it inspires me to this day.

Angie Mar