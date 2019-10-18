At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Chef Angie Mar of The Beatrice Inn in New York City is dropping into to the TODAY studios to share a few of her favorite sweet and savory pie recipes from her new cookbook, "Butcher and Beast: Mastering the Art of Meat: A Cookbook," short rib and apple pie with sage.

Savory pies are near and dear to my heart, reminding me of trips to London with my mother, who would let me eat pasties while we walked the old streets in between church and museum visits. At the time, I didn't know anything about beef suet crust, of course — I just knew British meat pies were the best thing I'd ever had the pleasure of eating. Now, I like to make this version on very cold nights, when it feels exceptionally rich and comforting.

When I was growing up, my family made apple pie and, without fail, my mother would melt a piece of American cheese over the top before serving it à la mode. As strange as it sounds, I loved the interplay of the sweet-tart-molten-frozen elements, and it inspires me to this day.

