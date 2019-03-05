Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 5, 2019, 1:12 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Jocelyn Delk Adams and Alejandra Ramos

For the first edition of Daily Double, TODAY Food regulars Alejandra Ramos and Jocelyn Delk-Adams are stopping by the kitchen to share a their favorite maple syrup-infused recipes — in a sweet vs. savory cook-off. Alejandra shows us how to make hasselback butternut squash with a maple glaze and a spicy maple skirt steak salad. Jocelyn demonstrates how to prepare a maple and brown butter bundt cake and maple-flavored blondies.

Alejandra's savory maple dishes:

Rich dark maple syrup, smoky spices, and fresh lime juice add sweet and sour contrast to this easy steak and salad combo. The maple caramelizes on the grill as it cooks, adding savory charred flavor and beautiful grill marks.

This glazed and roasted squash is tasty and filling enough to stand alone as a vegetarian entrée, or serve it alongside your favorite protein during your next dinner party. The hasselback technique requires a little bit of finicky prep work, but I promise the results are totally worth it!

Jocelyn's sweet maple treats:

I love this recipe because it comes together so quickly and easily. The wonderful flavor of maple really gets a chance to shine in this chewy, addicting treat.

This is pure comfort in cake form. The cake is moist yet dense and is the perfectly delicious treat to enjoy for dessert or with a cup of coffee for breakfast.

