Sushi, salad sold at Trader Joe's, 7-Eleven pulled after possible listeria contamination

A company that makes pre-made sushi, salads and spring rolls is recalling a slew of products after the Food and Drug Administration found a possible listeria risk.

Fuji Food Products, Inc. is voluntarily recalling the products after a routine FDA inspection of their Brockton, Massachusetts facility found a possible listeria monocytogenes contamination. So far, there haven’t been any reported illnesses from the products, but if you have any of these products in the fridge, you should throw them away.

The products are all packed in plastic trays with clear lids and the sell-by dates are on the labels. All the recalled ones were sold along the East Coast and in the Upper Midwest.

The company said in a the products were sold at 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods. You can see a full list of all 23 recalled products here.

Listeria can cause sometimes fatal infections in young kids, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people might only see short-term symptoms, like fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it,"" Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said in a statement. "We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination."

Anyone with questions should call Fuji Foods' customer service line at 1-888-667-1504.