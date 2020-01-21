This surprising ingredient makes scrambled eggs super fluffy

When it comes to breakfast food, scrambled eggs are pretty much as classic as it gets, but that doesn't mean a great thing can't be made better. People are constantly looking for ways to make their scrambles stand out — whether it's about making them faster with a mug and a microwave or even using a cappuccino machine.

When it comes to texture, some cooks swear by cream and others use milk to ensure a consistent batch. But the latest scrambled egg trick that's gaining a devoted following involves adding a surprising ingredient to eggs that makes them fluffy.

That ingredient is baking powder.

Just made this Sunday morning breakfast for Queen Victoria and myself: scrambled eggs (a little pinch of baking powder fluffs them up nicely) ... home fries (with freshly-ground pepper and pink Himalayan sea salt) ... and maple bacon. Coffee for the Queen, white tea for me. pic.twitter.com/MxiFCjrYyZ — Stefan Rybak (@StefanRybak) January 12, 2020

Baking powder decomposes when heated releasing carbon dioxide gas. The gas released makes the scrambled eggs fluffy, I guess! Chemistry in action 🧪👩‍🔬😁 — Joanne Ray (@JRayCHS) January 4, 2020

The idea has been floating around social media for years, with many home cooks swearing by its simplicity and reliability.

The secret to fluffy scrambled eggs... a dash or two of Baking Powder! — Johnny Cupcakes (@JohnnyCupcakes) January 14, 2017

I'ma give y'all a lil secret to making fluffy, light scrambled eggs....



Throw a lil baking powder on them jants. — Foul Mouf 🤐 (@falmouf) March 18, 2014

But is adding a dry chemical to eggs really a good idea?

While adding baking powder — which is mixture of carbonate or bicarbonate and a weak acid — does marginally help incorporate carbon dioxide into a scramble, it is an "unnecessary" ingredient that can carry with it an unwanted and acrid chemical aftertaste, cautioned Nick Korbee, chef of New York City-based Egg Shop.

"Eggs are a marvel of natural molecular composition. The profound protein structure of the albumen (egg white) is enough to support two times its own volume when incorporating air by the basic operation of whipping,” Korbee told TODAY.

Baking powder is used to lighten the texture and increase the volume in baked goods, so it's understandable that it would help lighten up eggs, too. But eggs, unlike the myriad of ingredients used to make muffins and cakes, are very susceptible to being tainted by other flavors.

So what should we do if we want truly fluffy eggs without risking a chemical taste?

“First, try separating the yolk from the white then whip the whites to a soft peak with a whisk. Then fold the yolks in gently before cooking over low heat with a bit of melted butter,” said Korbee.

Frank Proto, director of culinary operations at the Institute of Culinary Education, agreed that it is ultimately unnecessary to add baking powder to eggs to make a scramble fluffier.

“Baking powder is used to add air to baked goods. It does not taste good and that flavor is usually covered by the many other flavors used in baking like sugar, vanilla, chocolate and more,” Proto told TODAY. “When it comes to eggs, there is only that one flavor and it could go horribly wrong if all you taste is eggs and baking powder.

Ultimately, when it comes to eggs, both chefs agreed that less is more and keeping things simple is best.

“Let eggs be eggs and always opt for technique over chemical manipulation," said Korbee.