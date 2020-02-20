Fresh off the heels of New York Fashion Week, the world's largest fashion houses are preparing to launch their latest clothing lines in stores.

But Supreme, a New York-based streetwear brand with a cult-like following, is making waves not for its newest graphic T-shirts and hoodies, but for a very cool-looking snack.

On Monday, the brand's official Twitter account posted a picture of a bright red Oreo cookie. Instead of the word "Oreo," however, this treat was emblazoned with Supreme's logo.

"Supreme x @Oreo," the brand posted. "Coming Soon." The post quickly racked up tens of thousands of likes and comments in just a few days.

At first, fans weren't sure if the collaboration was real, but TODAY Food confirmed that the product is real — but it will probably be very, very difficult to get.

The cookies will come in packs of three (no full sleeves here!) and will be of the double-stuffed variety. A spokesperson for Oreo would not say whether the red cookie itself is a unique flavor but it certainly resembles the brand's red velvet-flavored treat.

"Oreo is proud to team up with relevant brands across categories to create exciting limited-edition innovations for our shared fan bases to enjoy, which sometimes includes bringing the partnership to life on our iconic cookie by creating a unique cookie embossment on one side of the cookie," an Oreo spokesperson told TODAY Food by email.

Supreme streetwear, which was established in the early 1990s, is popular among skateboarders and those in the hip-hop community. Its pricey designs often quickly become hot commodities since they usually release smaller quantities of limited-edition items.

So how much will these Supreme treats really cost a cookie-craving fashionista?

According to Supreme, the cookies will only be available in its stores and will retail for $8 a pack, which comes out to $2.66 per cookie. A spokesperson for Oreo would not confirm how many packs will be made available or whether they'll be available at all Supreme stores across the country.

Fans are already posting memes about the soon-to-be viral treat.

Given how popular previous Supreme collaborations have been, others are already warning about the possibility of counterfeit cookies flooding the market.

Who's gonna be the first to bake fake Supreme x Oreos?😂 pic.twitter.com/ZQPPq4btDi — Jamall Samuels (@JamallSamuels) February 17, 2020

Somebody gonna die eating these. I can’t wait to see those “StockX sold me fake Supreme x Oreo cookies.” Videos/posts. https://t.co/LyIFrP7Wxi — frank hates jazz. (@theeunseenghost) February 17, 2020

If you can't get to a Supreme store and aren't worried about potential fakes online, packs of the red Oreos are already up for sale on eBay. Unfortunately, single packs are starting at around $30, with some listings as high as $4,000.

For that price, the cookie should really be plated in gold.