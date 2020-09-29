Watch the new trailer for the 'Supermarket Sweep' reboot

The grocery store can be a little bit of a nightmare right now during the pandemic, but luckily “Supermarket Sweep” is almost here to remind us of the good times.

ABC released the first full trailer of the reboot, hosted by Leslie Jones, on Tuesday afternoon. In the footage, as teams rush to fill their carts, the narrator makes some fun food puns.

“It’s fresher than the produce aisle … faster than the self-checkout ... and the stakes have never been bigger,” the voiceover says.

"I’ve always dreamed of being on 'Supermarket Sweep,'" Jones previously said in a statement. “Seriously, I tried out for the show years ago; and after getting turned away, I knew I’d have to take matters into my own hands. Being able to bring the iconic game show back to life on ABC is my ultimate redemption story!”

In an interview on the 3rd hour of TODAY in January, Jones explained the story of her audition for the show with her friend.

"I told her to take the day off, we’re gonna be on 'Supermarket Sweep,'" she said. "We were killing, we were gonna win ... and then she was like, 'I gotta go to work.'"

Teams line up in the rebooted TV series. ABC

Jones laughed and said she was so angry with her friend that she took the bus home from the audition but stayed friends with her "Supermarket Sweep" teammate.

"Nah, she's still around," she chuckled.

The original "Supermarket Sweep" aired on ABC from 1965 to 1967 and was later revived in the 1990s on other networks. This particular reboot will premiere on ABC on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.