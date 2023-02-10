Superfood Super Bowl: Joy Bauer makes sheet-pan pizza and Buffalo veggies

If you're hosting a Super Bowl bash this weekend, I have two recipes that are vying for a spot on your Sunday spread. My sheet-pan veggie pizza and fiery Buffalo veggies (which can be enjoyed solo or tossed onto your pizza) are sure to score with your guests. Each bite will keep you and your home team satisfied through the fourth quarter. So, huddle your hungry crew and get ready for a tasty touchdown. Food on three!

It’s hip to be square! Where I live, in Westchester, New York, we’re crazy about grandma pizza. It’s a style of pizza that’s cut into squares (sort of like Sicilian, but with a thinner crust) and piled high with whatever toppings you like. This is my homemade rendition and takes just about 30 minutes — and that includes whipping up my own dough that’s packed with protein and fiber. The veggies are optional, but they’re a must-have in my house. The slice is right!

Courtesy Joy Bauer

Have your veggie sides been feeling a little ho-hum lately? Add a little razzle-dazzle with this simple yet totally scrumptious recipe. Toss your favorite vegetables (here, I’ve used three cruciferous stars — cauliflower, broccoli and Brussels sprouts) with some garlic powder, cornstarch (the cornstarch creates a bit of crispy goodness) and olive oil. Then roast to perfection and douse 'em in a spicy hot sauce and place them back in the oven to absorb the fiery flavor. It’s veggies on fire!

