39 Super Bowl food deals to score major savings

Whether you’re following the big game intently or are just hitting up a Super Bowl party for the food, there’s no wrong way to enjoy Super Bowl Sunday.

If food plays a major role in your game experience, you’ll be pleased to know there are plenty of deals to be found this weekend. From sweets to savory foods, there’s something for everyone.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes

All three stores are serving up the following deals for customers between Feb. 9 — 11:

Three free pizzas for new and existing 7NOW Gold Pass subscribers (deal only on Feb. 11)

$5 any flavor pizza on 7NOW delivery orders

Bone-in wings 5/$5 with 7NOW delivery and in-store with 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards

Large pizza + 10 wings for $14 for 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards customers in-store

$15 off $30+ 7NOW delivery or pickup orders (limit one per customer)

Aldi

Aldi and DoorDash are teaming up to offer customers $19.89 (aka the birth year of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce) off a $60+ order from DoorDash using the code ALDIGAMEDAY. The deal is valid through Feb. 11 while supplies last.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s customers can get 20 free boneless wings with any $40 purchase on carryout or delivery orders on the restaurant’s app or website. The deal is valid on Feb. 11 using the code BIGGAME24.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar has both in-restaurant and delivery deals for customers on Feb. 11:

In-restaurant: Eight wings for $10 and $4 pints of beer

Delivery: Free delivery when you order online or on the app with a minimum purchase of $10

Bar Louie

Hosting a Super Bowl party? Bar Louie customers can get free delivery between Feb. 10 — 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings

If the Super Bowl goes into overtime on Feb. 11, Buffalo Wild Wings will give away one free order of six boneless or traditional wings to all customers in the U.S. The deal can be redeemed on Feb. 26 between 2 — 5 p.m. local time and is valid on dine-in and in-person takeout orders only.

Carvel

Through Feb. 11, Carvel customers will get $5 off Carvel Game Ball Cakes when they order with DoorDash, Grubhub or Uber Eats. The offer is valid at participating shops while supplies last.

Casey’s

Casey’s is offering customers 20% off large specialty pizzas with the code DEAL from Feb. 9 — 11. Customers can also score the following deals through Feb. 11:

Buy any large pizza and get $3 breadsticks with the code STICKS.

Buy one, get one half off a large single topping pizza with the code BOGO.

Get a small specialty pizza for $7 with the code 7DEAL when you buy any large pizza.

Chipotle

Chipotle is giving customers in the U.S. and Canada a free small side or topping of Queso Blanco with the purchase of a full-priced entrée through Feb. 11. Simply use the code QUESO24 in the chain’s app or website to score the deal. The offer is limited to one free serving per order at participating locations and can’t be combined with other promotions.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon has two sweet deals through the DoorDash app from Feb. 9 — 11:

$5 off a $20+ purchase (all DoorDash users)

$8 off a $20+ purchase (DashPass users)

The discounts are valid at participating locations while supplies last and can’t be combined with other offers.

Cuisinart

Through Feb. 15, Cuisinart customers can get up to $100 off on their orders. Check out the following deals:

DiGiorno

If a kick hits an upright or crossbar during the Super Bowl, DiGiorno customers can win free pizza. You can enter online through Feb. 11 for the chance to win during the game. Winners will be selected in a random drawing and will win a coupon for a free pizza.

DoorDash

Pizza Hut: Get $5 off $25+ ($8 off $25+ for DashPass Members).

Little Caesars: Get a free Crazy Combo on orders of $25+ (Plus Free Slices-N-Stix on orders of $25+ for DashPass Members).

Fazoli’s

When you use the code FOOTBALL24 on Feb. 11, you can get a pizza and 10 boneless wings for $16.99 at participating Fazoli’s locations.

Firehouse Subs

On Super Bowl Sunday, Firehouse Subs is offering 25% off platters on its app.

GoPuff

Gopuff customers can take advantage of the following deals through Feb. 11:

30% off alcohol orders using the code SCORE30 (minimum order value of $22.95; max savings of $10)

58% off your entire order when you pay with Cash App, which will reimburse you

On Feb. 11, you can check out the following giveaways:

Starry: If you place a GoPuff order after the Starry Super Bowl commercial airs, you’ll get a free bottle of Starry while supplies last).

Jif Peanut Butter: While supplies last, customers can visit www.savethecelery.com on Feb. 11 to get a free jar of Jif (delivered by Gopuff).

Grubhub

Grubhub has dreamed up several deals for food lovers, just in time for the Super Bowl. The following offers are valid on Feb. 11 only with no promo code required:

$7 off $25+ at Little Caesar’s

$5 off $25+ at KFC

50% off turkey and provolone subs on orders of $25+ at Jersey Mike’s

$7 off $30+ at Pizza Hut

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream

Happy Joe’s customers can celebrate the Super Bowl with the MVP Special that’s valid from Feb. 9 — 11 and includes the following items: a large two topping pizza, eight boneless wings and a two-liter for $29.99.

Krystal

Between Feb. 9 — 11, Krystal customers can get 10 wings or 10 Krystals starting at $9.99. The offer is valid on takeout, online and dine-in orders at participating locations while supplies last.

Marco’s Pizza

On Feb. 11, Marco’s customers can get Pizza Bowls starting at $7.99 or the following bundle for $21.99 using the code HD189: two medium one-topping pizzas, Cheezybread and a two-liter soda.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s rewards members can score 20% off any meal kit between Feb. 10 — 11 at participating locations. The offer isn’t available with other deals.

Newk’s Eatery

Between Feb. 9 — 11, Newk’s customers can get two pizzas and one salad for $20 at participating locations.

Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co rewards members can get 50% off through Feb. 11 with the code GAMECHANGER.

Pieology

Pieology is offering the following deal to Pie Life members through March 19: Attain Pies and Perks status through the end of 2024 when you buy a craft your own calzone or pizza.

Pokeworks

When you spend $250 or more on catering orders at Pokeworks through Feb. 11, you’ll get 10 free Garlic Spam Musubis on the Olo delivery platform with the code SUPERBOWL58.

Popeyes

Popeyes and DoorDash have two deals planned for the Super Bowl:

Between Feb. 9 — 11, you can get a free 12-piece order of wings when you spend $15 or more at Popeyes on DoorDash.

Dashpass holders will get the same order, only upgraded to a free 12-piece combo with a minimum $15 purchase.

Rachel’s Kitchen

Rachel’s Kitchen customers can get a free medium appetizer tray with any 17- to 20-person catering package or a free large appetizer tray with any 45- to 50-person catering package.

You can redeem the offer in-store by giving your preferred guest number or online by doing the same.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza customers can get a large double play pizza for $22.99 with the code DOUBLEPLAY on Super Bowl Sunday.

Smashburger

Smashburger locations nationwide are offering the following deals on online and app orders between Feb. 9 — 11:

$5 off $25 with the code 5OFF

$10 off $40 with the code 10OFF

$15 off $60 with the code 15OFF

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones has an all-you-can-eat wings special on Feb. 11. Customers can score unlimited wings for $14.99 on dine-in orders. You simply have to buy a drink to get the deal.

Sonic

SONIC has two deals in store for football fans:

Buy One, Get One Free Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites: The offer is available to Sonic app users between Feb. 8 — 11 on online and in-person orders. It excludes the 20-piece Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites size.

Five Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers for under $10 (or one for $1.99) through the end of February.

The Greene Turtle

The Greene Turtle is cooking up the following catering package deals for the big day:

Wings & Pretzel Sticks: $79.99

Wings & Slamburgers: $84.99

Wings & Dip: $89.99 (+$15.99 for Maryland Crab Dip)

The restaurant also has a drink special in store for every quarter of the game:

First: $1 Bud Light pints

Second: $2 House margaritas

Third: $3 Fireball shots

Fourth: $4 Vegas bombs

Tocaya Modern Mexican

Tocaya is celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with free chips and dip with every order over $150.

Toppers Pizza

Between Feb. 9 — 14, Toppers Pizza customers will get a free medium pizza coupon (it’ll arrive on Feb. 15) when they spend $10 in the restaurant’s app.

Twin Peaks

If you’re one of the first 100 Twin Peaks guests on Feb. 11, you’ll get the chance to win a $25 gift card during each quarter of the game. In addition, everyone who dines at the restaurant during the big game will get a “bounce back ticket” for free fried pickles that can be used Feb. 12 — 18 when they spend a minimum of $20.

Uber Eats

Get 50% off groceries, up to $40, with a minimum order of $50 through Feb. 15.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is offering customers a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger with any purchase at participating restaurants until Feb. 12. The deal is available in the Wendy’s app, and if you use it on Super Bowl Sunday, it also includes $0 delivery fee, but it’s not valid on third-party delivery platforms.

White Castle

Between Feb. 9 — 11, White Castle customers can get $4 off a Crave Case of 30 sliders. To redeem the deal online, use the code CRAVECASE.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s has a buy one, get one free deal on 10 Boneless Wings between Feb. 10 — 11. Zax Rewardz members can take care of the offer while supplies last.