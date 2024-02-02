Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ice Spice continues to find her way into new areas of pop culture, this time starring in lemon-lime soda brand Starry’s Super Bowl commercial.

The rapper appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Feb. 2 for her first-ever morning show appearance, where she discussed her reaction to hearing about the ad and what the opportunity meant to her.

“I was so excited to be starring in my first Super Bowl commercial ever. Shout out Starry,” Ice Spice said, while showing off a Starry charm on her purse. “This is crazy, I never really did nothing like this before.”

Not even two years since her first major hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” Ice Spice has become a world-wide sensation and veteran on some of music’s biggest stages. She joined Taylor Swift for a song on three dates of her “Eras Tour,” and later opened 12 times for Doja Cat on her recent “Scarlet Tour.”

She also revealed to Hoda and Jenna that her debut album — called “Y2K” because it pays homage to Jan. 1, 2000, the day she was born — will come out later this year.

“It’s almost finished,” she said.

In the Starry commercial, Ice Spice is seen hanging out with a talking lemon and lime, before she’s interrupted by her ex-lemon-lime soda. The soda, whose name on his green sweatshirt — presumably, Sprite — is blurred out, confesses his love for her before erupting into a soda volcano of sorts.

“I just needed something more refreshing, more crisp,” she said in the commercial.

In January 2023, PepsiCo announced that Starry would be replacing Sierra Mist as the company’s clear and citrusy carbonated drink. The new soda aims to better compete with direct competitor Sprite, owned by Coca-Cola, and 7 Up, owned by Keurig Dr Pepper.

Ice Spice said it was good timing for her first Super Bowl commercial, as her dad’s favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, beat the Detroit Lions on Jan. 28 to make it to the championship.

“Surprisingly, because we’re from New York, right?” she tells TODAY.com about being a 49ers fan. “Every Super Bowl he would still tune in and have me watching. It was this whole big event.”

“The halftime show was, of course, my favorite part, but I definitely would watch the ads,” she continues. “And I noticed that the ads were bigger and star-filled.”

This isn’t the first time the “Barbie World” rapper has appeared in a commercial promoting a drink. In September 2023, she and Ben Affleck co-starred in Dunkin’s ad campaign for the “Ice Spice Munchkin” drink.

But her first time starring solo in a commercial will be on one of the biggest platforms of the year. More than 115 million people watched the 2023 Super Bowl, and this year’s big game could break that record, after Taylor Swift’s relationship with Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce had tens of millions of fans tuning in to regular season games.

As for Ice Spice, this will be her first real introduction into the world of acting.

“Which is crazy, because that’s not a lot of people’s introduction,” she tells TODAY.com. “It’s a lot of pressure because it’s such a big platform. But regardless, I’m grateful I got to have that experience.”

Even if a scene or commercial lasts a couple minutes, actors typically have to redo scenes multiple times. That means any scene with food or beverages in it requires the actor to take plenty of bites or sips before the day is over.

“I had to drink it a ton of times,” she explains. “I literally had like five cans of Starry that day at least.”

And while many would plan a whole day to watch their ad appear live on Feb. 11, the artist who’s always moving on to new projects doesn’t even have a plan to watch the Super Bowl — but don’t be surprised if she has a last-minute change of plans.

“I know I’m doing a pre-party,” says. “I didn’t plan on going (to the game), but I might go if I can get some tickets.”