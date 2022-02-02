Whether you're a football fan or not, the big game is a great excuse to gather with friends and eat some great food. From wings and dip to pizza, there’s a whole lot of eating that goes on during the Super Bowl.

Restaurant chains nationwide know people will be looking for their favorite guilty pleasures as they plan out their game-night festivities, and many are planning some pretty epic deals and discounts in honor of the Super Bowl. No matter which team you're rooting for, you’ll score — good deal, that is!

DiGiorno

Everyone is glued to the game during the Super Bowl, hoping their team will score. But this time, it’ll be about more than the game. If the score during the big game on February 13 is 3-14 (or 14-3), DiGiorno is going to give away free pizza. Starting on February 6, fans can enter online for a chance to win a coupon for a free DiGiorno pizza. That’s not the end of the math fun, though. If other pi-worthy actions happen during the game, one lucky fan will win free pizza for the entire 2022 pro football season (that’s 267 pizzas!). These actions include any player finishing the game with exactly 314 passing yards, more than 3.14 total turnovers in the game or any scoring drive that takes exactly 3 minutes and 14 seconds.

Grubhub

As many people will be ordering delivery during the big game, Grubhub has a ton of offers at various popular food spots ordered via the app. Some include a free half dozen donuts at Dunkin’ on orders of $15 or more on February 11 through 14, $5 off fajitas at On the Border orders of $15 or more on February 7 through 13, $3 off Panera orders of $20 or more on February 7 through February 13, free chips and dips at Qdoba with orders of $25 or more February 7 through February 13, 20% off Taco Bell orders of $20 or more (value up to $30) on February 13 only, and 25% off Wendy’s orders of $15 or more on February 10 through February 14.

Honey Baked Ham

Have a feast ready for game night with a sweet offer from this ham retailer. Get $5 off bone-In half ham or $5 off any bone-in half ham meal, valid at participating stores for pickup or online ordering from February 9 through February 12.

It’s Just Wings!

There’s nothing like wings while watching the big game, and this delivery-only brand already offers free fries and ranch with every order. But they have a host of special deals for the Super Bowl. On UberEATS and DoorDash, the chain will be offering free delivery ($15 minimum purchase) and on its site itsjustwings.com, you’ll score 11 free boneless wings with a $30 minimum purchase on pickup orders.

McAlister’s Deli

Beginning February 7, get $5 off your order of $20 or more when you order delivery through Grubhub. This deal is good through Super Bowl Sunday.

McDonald’s

Between February 10 and February 13, get a free 20-piece Chicken McNuggets order with any purchase of $15 or more through McDelivery with DoorDash, using code KICKOFF.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

If you are feeding a crowd while watching the Super Bowl, nothing is quite like a meal kit. At Moe’s, each meal kit feeds 4-6 and includes queso. Use promo code MEALKIT5 to get $5 off your meal kit order before big game weekend.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

At this pizza chain, score $8 off any 2 large pizzas with promo code SCOREBIG22. This offer is available on the Mountain Mike’s app and website for pre-order beginning February 10 and is valid through February 13.

Pasqually’s Pizza and Wings

Spend $30 or more between February 9 and February 13 and get a free large cheese pizza with any order.

Peter Piper Pizza

Feeling extra hungry? Double up your order on Super Bowl Sunday with two large 1-topping pizzas available for $24.

PDQ

To celebrate Super Bowl Sunday, PDQ has an online only deal where MyPDQ points registered members can purchase 12 tenders and get 12 free for $19.99 (limit two pre-orders per MyPDQ points member). Beginning on February 1, MyPDQ points members can pre-order online or on the MyPDQ app with code BigGame.

Pieology

Pieology Pizzeria is kicking off all things football with a special offer for the Big Game on Feb. 13. All pizza fans can receive $5 off any $25 purchase or more using code BIGGAME22 online or in-store on February 12 and 13 at all participating locations.

Pollo Campero

At this chicken spot, get $5 off orders of $25 or more with code RUSH25 from Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14. Discount applies to orders made on order.campero.com and the Pollo Campero app.

Teton Waters Ranch

This online meat shop is running a 20% off promo for February. Use code SUPERBOWL20 for 20% off all grilling goodies.

Vita Coco and Lyft

On Super Bowl Sunday, Vita Coco and Lyft will be offering $10 off rides nationwide, while supplies last. Riders can enter COCOMODE on the Lyft Rewards page to activate their discount, and also redeem $10 off product and merchandise on vitacoco.com.

