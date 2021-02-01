IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Super Bowl Snack-It Bracket: Vote for your favorite football food

Every day this week, leading up to the big day, you'll vote on your favorite dips and finger foods and ultimately decide which snack reigns supreme.
Which snack will take home the championship?
If there's one day a year where we decide to throw caution to the wind and eat whatever it is we feel like eating — 'til we're full and then also after we're full — it's Super Bowl Sunday.

Well, maybe it's Thanksgiving. And then Super Bowl Sunday.

When we think of this not-but-should-be holiday, we picture gooey nachos, wings drowning in Buffalo sauce and all different types of dip.

Vote in TODAY’s Super Bowl Snack-it Bracket Challenge

But which snack is the true king of game-day grub? Which food is to the Super Bowl as the turkey is to Thanksgiving? As candy to Halloween? As champagne to New Year's Eve?

Every day this week, we're sampling and snacking our way through some of the most popular party foods and you're voting on your favorites. So, which snack will take home the big prize? Vote here:

Not unlike the kickoff at the start of a football game, the snacks you put out at the start of your Super Bowl party will set the tone for the rest of the evening.

So, we've got you covered with the best recipes for each of your favorite football foods:

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Andrea Lynn
Get The Recipe

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

Andrea Lynn
Old Bay Crab Loaded Potato Skins
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Old Bay Crab Loaded Potato Skins

Jennifer Carroll
5-Minute Chunky Guacamole
Manja Wachsmuth
Get The Recipe

5-Minute Chunky Guacamole

Annabel Langbein
Buffalo Chicken Wings
M.C. Suhocki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Martha Stewart
Skillet Nachos with Pulled Pork
Andrea Behrends and Helene Dujardin
Get The Recipe

Skillet Nachos with Pulled Pork

Matt Moore
Chicken-Chile Taquitos with Creamy Dipping Sauce
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Chicken-Chile Taquitos with Creamy Dipping Sauce

Casey Barber
3-ingredient Sausage Puffs
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

3-ingredient Sausage Puffs

Grace Parisi
Baked Southwestern Egg Rolls with Avocado-Ranch Dip
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Baked Southwestern Egg Rolls with Avocado-Ranch Dip

Casey Barber
The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

The Ultimate Slow-Cooker Queso

Casey Barber
Spinach, Artichoke and Fresh Herb Dip
Alamy
Get The Recipe

Spinach, Artichoke and Fresh Herb Dip

Alex Guarnaschelli
Baked Cheddar Dijon Chicken Tenders
/ Kelly Senyei
Get The Recipe

Baked Cheddar Dijon Chicken Tenders

Kelly Senyei
Easy Pizza Rolls
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Easy Pizza Rolls

Jocelyn Delk Adams
Mediterranean Layer Dip
Elizabeth Heiskell
Get The Recipe

Mediterranean Layer Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell
Ooey Gooey Cheese Sticks with Spicy Ranch Dip
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ooey Gooey Cheese Sticks with Spicy Ranch Dip

Michael Voltaggio
Cheesy Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cheesy Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Poppers

Ace Champion