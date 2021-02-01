Super Bowl Snack-It Bracket: Vote for your favorite football food

If there's one day a year where we decide to throw caution to the wind and eat whatever it is we feel like eating — 'til we're full and then also after we're full — it's Super Bowl Sunday.

Well, maybe it's Thanksgiving. And then Super Bowl Sunday.

When we think of this not-but-should-be holiday, we picture gooey nachos, wings drowning in Buffalo sauce and all different types of dip.

But which snack is the true king of game-day grub? Which food is to the Super Bowl as the turkey is to Thanksgiving? As candy to Halloween? As champagne to New Year's Eve?

Every day this week, we're sampling and snacking our way through some of the most popular party foods and you're voting on your favorites. So, which snack will take home the big prize? Vote here:

Not unlike the kickoff at the start of a football game, the snacks you put out at the start of your Super Bowl party will set the tone for the rest of the evening.

So, we've got you covered with the best recipes for each of your favorite football foods: